Mayor’s Health Council established

The Mayor's Health Council is a partnership with municipalities to establish coalitions governed by the Mayor's Office with the responsibility for creating healthy environments.

The environments are established through policy and environmental system changes which support increased access to physical activity, healthy foods and reduced exposure to tobacco smoke. The Mayor's Council works to reduce the prevalence of heart disease and stroke, and to engage key stakeholders to enact policies which support the reduction of risk factors for heart disease and stroke.

Alderwoman Janna Miller has taken the lead on establishing the health council in Mendenhall with the help of Karen Womack with the MS Department of Health. The first step in establishing a health council is to identify the needs of the community. Miller said the city will partner with the MS Department of Health to host a forum on August 30, at 5:00 p.m. at the Mendenhall Community Center. The city is asking for participation from all citizens to get a clear picture of what is needed to make the city healthier.

For more information, contact Alderwoman Janna Miller or Latasha Millis at 601-847-1212, or Brittney Mosley at 601-255-3113.