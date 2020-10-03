MVFD to conduct fire safety program

The Magee Volunteer Fire Department will soon conduct a Fire Safety Program for young students and their families.

The Magee Department is one of 11 fire departments in Mississippi participating in a fire safety program for young students and families under the leadership of the Mississippi State Fire Marshal’s Office through a grant from the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

Department firefighters will visit 2nd and 3rd grade classrooms in selected high-risk areas this spring to teach the children about smoke alarms, home fire dangers, and what to do if a home fire happens.

Then the firefighters will offer the students’ families fire safety visits in their homes to install free smoke alarms and to give safety education.

“According to the National Fire Protection Association, two out of every three fire deaths in America occur in homes where smoke alarms are either missing or not working,” said Assistant Chief Phillip Magee of the Magee Fire Department. “Our department is committed to doing everything we can to protect Magee residents. Education and working smoke alarms are key to preventing a fire tragedy.”

Sound Off with the Home Fire Safety Patrol is supported by the Mississippi State Fire Marshal’s Office, which has launched a major initiative to reduce fire loss across the state. “We are proud to support the fire departments in our state as they implement the Sound Off program in their communities,” said State Chief Deputy Fire Marshal Ricky Davis. “Our office is committed to helping families with young children throughout Mississippi learn what they can do to stay safe from fire.”

The DHS/FEMA grant was given to the Center for National Prevention Initiatives at the Michigan Public Health Institute to conduct the Sound Off for the Home Fire Safety Patrol program in 95 communities in 11 states. The goal is to work through local 2nd and 3rd grade classrooms to raise awareness of the importance of working smoke alarms and to install free smoke alarms in homes that lack this vital protection.

