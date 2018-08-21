One fatality in local fire

The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a house fire last week that resulted in a fatality.

Investigator Chris Wallace said the call went out at approximately 11:45 p.m. to a residence on Highway 13, and responders arrived on the scene within 10 mins.

The residence was a mobile home and when firemen arrived it was fully enveloped in flames. It appeared that no one was home at the time. Once the fire department got the blaze under control they discovered the body of the victim. Wallace said that the State Fire Marshal and Simpson County Sheriff’s Office conducted a thorough investigation and concluded that there was no foul play of any kind. The fire is suspected to have started in the kitchen. The victim lived alone according to Wallace, and his identity has yet to be released pending notification of next of kin.