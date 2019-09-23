Peoples Bank announced promotions

Dennis Ammann, President and Chief Executive Officer of Peoples Bank, today announced several promotions of bank personnel.

Veteran banker Vicky Dawsey has been named Chief Retail Officer for the bank. In her new position, Ms. Dawsey will manage the branch operations of the bank including staff training, staffing and organization.

Working out of the bank’s Magee Office, she will also concentrate her efforts on coordinating with branch management and head tellers to improve communications between offices. Dawsey has been with Peoples Bank since 1987.

She has completed studies at the Southeastern School of Consumer Lending, held in Nashville, and the Mississippi School of Banking, conducted at the University of Mississippi. In addition, Dawsey has also completed the Graduate School of Banking, held at Louisiana State University.

She serves as pianist at New Hope Baptist Church in Monticello and also is a member of the Tiger Athletic Foundation, Baton Rouge.

“For many years, Vicky Dawsey has been a valued officer of Peoples Bank,” Ammann noted. “In her new role, I have absolute confidence that she will perform these responsibilities in an exceptional manner. The result will be an improved line of communication with our branches and consistency in our approach to our markets.”

Julie Harris has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer, overseeing all bank operations and Information Technology.

“For many years, Julie has been managing many of the responsibilities of a COO,” Ammann said. “I am pleased that we have now formalized her promotion to Chief Operating Officer. Our customers will be the beneficiaries of her work and commitment to leading us into the next level of banking.”

Harris is a graduate of Belhaven College, Jackson, where she earned her bachelor of science degree in accounting, 1980. She subsequently completed studies at the Mississippi School of Banking at Ole Miss.

After a five-year affiliation with Deposit Guaranty National Bank, Harris joined Peoples Bank in 1985, holding a number of positions prior to her recent promotion, which will have her assigned to the bank’s Operations Center.

She is a member of the Harrisville Lions Club and Harrisville Baptist Church. She is also a member of the Mendenhall Chamber of Commerce and a Board member of Simpson General Hospital.

Michael Tolleson has been promoted to Chief Financial Officer. In his new capacity, Tolleson will manage the financial strategies and controls of the bank. He will also continue to oversee the bank’s activities as a Certified Development Financial Institution.

Tolleson earned a bachelor’s degree from Mississippi College in 1994 and completed studies at the Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State Universityb in 2002.

He began his career at Peoples Bank in 1995. He then worked for a number of years with Community Bank in commercial lending and credit administration. Following his time at Community Bank, he worked for five years as a director of finance and operations at a non-profit before rejoining Peoples Bank in 2016 as a Community Development Officer in Mendenhall.

“Clearly, the role of CFO is very important to our business, and I am confident that Michael will do an outstanding job in the years ahead,” Ammann said. “I congratulate him on this promotion as a reflection of the quality of work he has performed.”

John Blanton has been promoted to Senior Vice President and will oversee the bank’s government-guaranteed lending programs including SBA and USDA lending.

Blanton, who previously served as a vice president, works in Peoples Bank’s Richland Office. He earned his bachelor of science degree in accounting from the University of Alabama in 1997 and subsequently earned his master of business administration degree from Mississippi State University. In 2019, he completed studies at the Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University.

Blanton began his banking career in 1998 at Deposit Guaranty and was affiliated with First Commercial Bank, Jackson, as a credit analyst and vice president.

“As one of America’s leading Small Business Administration (SBA) lenders, our government-guaranteed loan programs are an integral part of how we help our communities. As our commitment to these programs grows, it is important to have an officer of John’s experience leading this area,” Ammann said. “I congratulate John on this promotion and fully believe these programs will be in good hands for many years ahead.”

Christopher Dunn has been promoted to Senior Lending Officer. In his new role, Dunn will focus on mentoring and encouraging production among the bank’s lending staff. He will be responsible for ensuring ongoing training among all lending staff and serve as a resource for other lenders.

Dunn attended Co-Lin Community College, where he earned an associate of arts degree in business administration and then attended the University of Southern Mississippi to earn a bachelor of science degree in finance and economics. He is a 2005 graduate of the Mississippi School of Banking, conducted at the University of Mississippi. In 2012, Dunn earned a master of business administration degree from William Carey University. He also completed studies at the Southeastern School of Commercial Lending at Vanderbilt University and the Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University. In 2013, he completed the National Commercial Lending School at Southern Methodist University.

In 2009, Dunn was named to the Top 40 Under 40 by the Mississippi Business Journal and in 2012 was an inductee to the Co-Lin Sports Hall of Fame. He has also been active as a member of the Magee Chamber of Commerce, co-chairman of the Future Leaders of Simpson County, the Co-Lin Board of Trustees, Simpson County Economic Development Foundation, and as vice-president of the Simpson County Academy School Board.

“Chris goes to great lengths to help his customers and co-workers,” Ammann said. “His experience building relationships and helping customers grow their businesses furthers Peoples Bank’s goal of becoming the most impactful community bank in our area."

Doug Rogers, Senior Vice President, has been named Senior Agricultural Officer at the bank. In his new role, Rogers will sit on the bank’s Internal Loan Committee and help develop and set the agri-business lending policies and priorities for the bank.

Working out of the bank’s Collins Office, Rogers is the 2003 Farmer of the Year in Mississippi and won the National Stocker Award in 2006. He is a graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point, where he earned his bachelor of science degree. He later earned his masters degree in business administration from the University of Southern Mississippi and completed studies at the Mississippi School of Banking, conducted at the University of Mississippi. While there, he was named Top Graduate in 2009.

Rogers is a member of the Mississippi Cattlemen’s Association and the America-International Charolais Association and the Covington County Chamber of Commerce.

“Throughout his career, Doug has consistently worked toward our goals of looking out for the farmers and ranchers in our communities,” Ammann said. “Doug’s knowledge of local agricultural issues will help the bank better serve and protect our farm customers. I am confident our Ag Lending program is in good hands and that the service we provide area farmers and ranchers will be unsurpassed.”