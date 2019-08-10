Plans for Magee field house

Tue, 10/08/2019 - 1:01pm

Bids were accepted for the building of a new field house in Magee. 

All together there were a total of nine bids that were submitted with the low bid being from  Banard and Sons Construction in Mendenhall and the high bid from Southeastern Construction.

Banard bid the job at $1,438,000 and Southeastern bid the job at $1,793,000. 

The bids will be fowarded to the architectural firm for review before the bid for the 8,000 square foot facility is accepted.

The district is also conducting a physical plant study to make a determination for future growth and development.   The Magee facility will be very similar to the fieldhouse in Mendenhall.

