PriorityOne, first employer in Simpson county to implement ACT WorkKeys Assessment

PriorityOne Bank is pleased to announce that they are now the first employer in Simpson County to implement the ACT®WorkKeys®Assessment to complement their hiring process for their teller positions. This implementation is part of the effort of the Simpson County Development Foundation to make Simpson County an ACT®Work Ready®Community.

The ACT®Work Ready®Community Initiative is designed to assist a particular area, region or state in developing its workforce pipeline to provide skilled workers for employers. The framework allows each participating community to quantify and improve the skill levels of its workforce through a standardized workforce skill credential—the ACT ®National Career Readiness Certificate™—supported by data updated online by Iowa-based ACT®on a monthly basis.

National Career Readiness Certificate (NCRC)® program is a nationwide initiative to improve the quality of the U.S. workforce. It features a nationally recognized credential of essential workplace skills that enables individuals to document their readiness for careers. The company will ask its future job candidates to acquire and submit the skills credential with their applications. Employer support is a key component for Simpson County to achieve the ACT®Work Ready Communitydesignation.

“We see this program as a very positive move for our company and for the community,” said PriorityOne Senior Vice-President Eric Adkins. “While we anticipate realizing benefits from the program, by encouraging our applicants to acquire the NCRC® we feel that the community will begin to establish a pool of highly skilled candidates for many future jobs. We believe that this step will ultimately contribute to the quality of the regional workforce, as well as the future growth of the economy in general.”

PriorityOne Bank prefers that candidates submit an ACT®WorkKeys® National Career Readiness Certificate® (ACT®WorkKeys® NCRC®) along with their application for the teller position. Learn more about the ACT WorkKeys NCRC by visiting www.act.org/workkeysforjobseekers .

The ACT WorkKeys NCRC® is based on scores achieved on three WorkKeys assessments:

• Applied Math

• Workplace Documents

• Graphic Literacy

In our area, Copiah-Lincoln Community College administers the assessments. Their representatives will be pleased to help candidates complete the testing process and earn a certificate.

To register for the ACT WorkKeys Assessments, please contact:

Copiah-Lincoln Community College Simpson Center at 601-849-0124. Candidates need to provide their name and current telephone number.

Training and skill development programs are available through Copiah-Lincoln Community College should candidates need additional preparation or want to increase their scores and certificate level. They must provide a working email address to register for the online training and skill development program.

PriorityOne Bank is committed to equal employment opportunity for all individuals.