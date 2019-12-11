Simpson County Falcon Update

The Simpson County Falcons traveled last Saturday to take on the Bobcats of Sumrall.

The Falcon Tinamites (5-6yrs) Won the coin toss and elected to go on the offensive first. The first series by the youngest Falcons started out strong. The offense drove down the field with carries by JaMorris Byrd, Atilla “Tank” Powell and Kyler Hubbard. Powell would score the Falcons’ only TD, PAT was no good. Falcons 6 Bobcats 0. Sumrall would answer on its first offensive series; the PAT was good. Bobcats led 8-6 at the end of the first quarter. Both defenses held until the end of the 2nd quarter when the Bobcats would break free on a 33 yard TD run; PAT was no good. At the half Sumrall led 14-6. Both defenses held through the 3rd quarter. However the Bobcats would score twice more in the 4th quarter securing a 30-6 victory.

The Falcon Rookies (7-8yrs) The Falcon Rookies started the game on offense and would turn the ball over on a Bobcat interception. Falcon defense would answer with a fumble recovery by Za'Carri Posey. Posey would score from 8 yards out on the ensuing drive; PAT was no good. Falcons led 6-0. On the Bobcats’ second series Ja'Waun Walker would recover a fumble, giving the Falcons great field position on the Bobcat 8 yard line. Bryson Caffie would score on the very next play; PAT was stopped by the Bobcats. Falcons lead 12-0 at the end of the first half. Both teams would punt on each of their first series of the second half. Early in the 4th quarter after a 48 yard run by Lane Purser, ZyKyren McCullum would score from 21 yards out; PAT was no good. Falcons lead 18-0. The Bobcats would once again cough up the football on the next series, and John Brody Steward would secure the ball for the Falcons. The Falcon offense would shut the door on the Bobcats with a 40 yard TD pass to Ja'Marius Jenkins; the extra point was made by McCullum. Final score 26-0 Falcons. The Rookies improve their record to 5-1 on the season.

The Falcon Midgets (9-10yrs) This was an exciting game to watch, both defenses making critical plays to stop each other from scoring. At the half the score was 0-0. The third quarter would continue with a defensive struggle. However late in the 3rd quarter the Falcons would manage to score; the PAT was good and the Falcons lead 8-0. The Falcons would score again in the 4th quarter; however, the PAT was no good. The game ended with the Midgets securing their undefeated season with a 14-0 victory over Sumrall. Standouts for the game Ty Davis, Ben Martin, and Tamaris Traxler.

The Falcon Peewees (11-12yrs) Were off on a bye this week.

All teams pick up with action at Tiger Stadium in Mendenhall on the 23rd of November. The Falcons will host the final week of the season. Festivities will include a Homecoming parade, Homecoming Queens, and Senior Recognition. Things will get started at 10 a.m. We invite everyone to come out and watch some exciting football. Support your future Cougars, Trojans, and Tigers.