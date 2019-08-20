Vigil set for 9 year old

A candlelight vigil will be held this Friday night to remember Megan Purser.

The event will be held at Goodwater Baptist Church, Magee, at 7 p.m. Megan was the victim of a tragedy which claimed her life on May 19 of this year.

Megan, who was nine years old at the time, was imitating a choking video which she had seen on You Tube.

The vigil, which will be held on August 23, marks the 10th birthday for Megan and her twin brother. The family is inviting everyone to participate in this event. Part of the purpose is to commorate Megan but also to educate children about this tragedy.