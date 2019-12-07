Weather Update

Sharing updates from The Weather Channel, with more progress on Tropical Storm Barry’s development in the Gulf Coast.

Tropical Storm Barry is expected to make landfall early Saturday morning, and The Weather Channel has predicted around 30” of rain for parts of eastern Louisiana. The storm will be circling the surrounding New Orleans area on Saturday. Hurricane experts expect Barry to hover in northern Louisiana Sunday afternoon, and move through Arkansas and western Tennessee on Monday. At landfall, Barry will be most likely fall into the high-end tropical storm or low-end hurricane classification. Heavy winds will produce power outages, possible structural damage, and possible tornadoes in the outer bands of the storm.

Please see note this PSA from The Weather Channel in which Hurricane Expert, Dr. Rick Knabb, warns of the dangers that Tropical Storm Barry can bring to parts of the Gulf Coast this weekend.

Links:

• Facebook | https://www.facebook.com/TheWeatherChannel/videos/2288668861349796/

• YouTube | https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W1WoGlR8xHA&feature=youtu.be

In the PSA, Dr. Rick Knabb of The Weather Channel instructs you on how to stay safe and be prepared ahead of this tropical storm:

“Every storm is unique. Barry will move slowly, close to our shores for days, with time to strengthen over the warm Gulf, causing long-duration, torrential rains near the coast and eventually hundreds of miles inland.

To stay alive, stay out of the water....Not just inches, but a foot or more of rain could flood entire communities, including near rivers already running way too high. Don’t underestimate this storm just because it’s not expected to be a major hurricane. That could be a deadly mistake. Let’s get ready today, stay dry, and live to help one another through the aftermath of whatever comes our way.”