Early Saturday morning, July 13, 2019, Bettie Marie Everett Little, peacefully passed from this life for her eternal home. She was born on November 18, 1926, in Magee to Anslem Sylvester and Claudie Annette Rankin Everett. On December 30, 1931, there was a tornado off Pine Grove Road. Annette was running for cover to a storm shelter with her four-year-old daughter, Bettie Marie, in her arms, when a tree limb hit Annette across the neck killing her instantly. A few years later, Anslem remarried Ollie McAlpin.

Bettie graduated from Magee High School. She attended Holmes Junior College and Okaloosa Junior College and received several degrees. She retired as a Government Contract Administrator from the United States Air Force.

Bettie married Olan Monroe Little in 1945. They had four children, Annette Elizabeth Collins, Alan Everett Little (Janet), Ellen Marie Dabbs (Dutch) and Barry C. Little. They also have six grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. She was not only preceded in death by her parents, but also by her husband Olan in 2006 and son-in-law, Bill Collins.

After living in Baton Rouge, La. and Richland, Miss., while rearing their children, they moved to a house by the bay in Fort Walton Beach, Fla., where they lived for the rest of their married lives together. For the last five years, Bettie has lived in Mississippi to be closer to her children.

Bettie not only talked the talk, teaching adult Sunday School from the age of 18 to 87, but she also walked the walk, living her life as an example to those who crossed her path. While Olan, a heavy equipment operator, was often off working away from home, Bettie was working, rearing the children, taking them to church and school functions, and at times raising 100 head of cattle on a farm, along with a large garden, chickens, horses, and sometimes geese. It was a great learning experience for the whole family.

Services were held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Tutor Funeral Home in Magee at 11 a.m. Visitation was from 9:30 a.m. until the beginning of the service. Interment followed in Sharon Cemetery.

Arrangements were entrusted to Tutor Funeral Home of Magee.