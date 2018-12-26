James Jerry (JJ) Sullivan, 81, of Mize, passed away Sunday, December 16.

Visitation was held on Tuesday, December 18, 2018, at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home Magee.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, December 19, 2018, at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home Magee. Burial followed in Sullivan Family Cemetery. Bro. Jacob McKenzie will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Magee is in charge of arrangements. (601) 849-5031.

He was preceded in death by parents, James Sullivan and Eula Sullivan; son, Edwin Sullivan.

Survivors include his sons, Kirk Sullivan (Jimmie) and Richard Sullivan; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; ex-wife, Vera Lee Sullivan.