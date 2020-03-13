Plans are to have school on Monday

  • 890 reads
Fri, 03/13/2020 - 7:40pm

Simpson County School District:

As of March 13, 2020, the State Health officials have confirmed 3 cases of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the State of Mississippi. There are no reported cases in Simpson County and we are taking every precaution outlined by State Health officials and the Mississippi Department of Education to ensure that our staff and students will be protected as best we can from this virus.

We will return to school on Monday, March 16, 2020 as scheduled. We will monitor our schools very closely to ensure that the prescribed prevention strategies are being followed. We will keep you informed of any issues or concerns. Most importantly, do not panic but exercise caution but washing your hands and staying informed of the latest updates. If your child is sick, please keep them at home. We are also instructing our staff members to stay home if they are sick.

The Mississippi Department of Health (MSDH) is not recommending that schools close at this time.

Based on the latest guidance from MSDH, districts should adhere to the following:

• Stay informed with current, accurate information from MSDH: msdh.ms.gov.

• Avoid any mass gatherings with 250 or more people, including school assemblies and athletic events.

• Share good hygiene practices with students and staff.

• Routinely clean and disinfect commonly touched surfaces.

• Keep in contact with local health department and MSDH and ensure local officials have current contact information for the district superintendent.

• Communicate regularly with students, families and your community.

• Intentionally combat bias and stigma and address bullying based on students’ background or ethnicity.

• Develop contingency plan for the possibility of extended school closures.

We are addressing these recommendations and we will keep you informed of what is decided.

Sincerely,

Greg Paes

Superintendent

