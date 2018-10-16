Sheriff taken to hospital

Simpson County Sheriff Donald O’Cain was transported by ambulance on Monday afternoon to a Jackson hospital.

According to a statement from Chief Deputy Greg Runnels, Sheriff O’Cain became ill over the course of the day Monday. It was decided to contact AMR ambulance service and Sheriff O’Cain was transported to Jackson. Sheriff O’Cain was reported to be alert and and talking during the time.

This occured between 4:30 and 4:45 p.m. Monday, and the ambulance was escorted by deputies to Rankin and Hinds counties, where he was taken to an undisclosed hospital.

The sheriff is currently recovering and his condition is said to be improving. The department as well as the family appreciates everyone’s thoughts and prayers.

Runnels said that he hoped everyone would respect the family’s privacy during this time and join the department in their prayers for a speedy recovery.