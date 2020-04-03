Simpson County Country Club Schedules Events

March 21st, is officially called MGA Day

The Members Golf Association of Simpson County Country Club will be kicking off MGA Day with a Jr. Golf Clinic at 9 a.m. for boys and girls age six to twelve. Members or guests may bring out aspiring young golfers for this free clinic and hamburger lunch. At 1 p.m. the MGA will sponsor a golf tournament followed by crawfish at 5 p.m. The tournament will be individual medal play with a handicap and open to members who would like to join the MGA for $40 and to guest who are interested in joining the Simpson County Country Club.