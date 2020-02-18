Cougars win AAAA South State; Lady Cougars finish runner-up

The Simpson Cougars won the South State AAAA Tournament Saturday night defeating Oak Forest Academy 69-42. The Cougars defeated Cathedral in the quarterfinals 69-33 and Hartfield Academy 60-59 in the semifinals to advance to the championship game. The Simpson Lady Cougars finished runner-up in the South State AAAA Tournament Saturday afternoon, losing to Hartfield Academy 62-50. The Lady Cougars defeated Adams County Christian School in the quarterfinals 68-15 and Silliman Institute 66-53 in the semifinals to advance to the championship game.

Girls Games

Adams County Christian School

Simpson 68 ACCS 15-Scoring for Simpson were Alissa Brewer with 13 points, Maddie Moody 11, Sabra Hubbard 8, Gracie Bowen 6, Anna Claire Walker 6, Ma’Nia Womack 6, TK Catchings 5, Gracie Giordano 4, Maddie Craft 3, Mackenzie Mayfield 3, Mollie Jones 2, and Olivia Banes 1. The win improved Simpson’s record to 30-4 on the season.

Silliman Institute

Simpson 66 Silliman 53-Scoring for Simpson were TK Catchings with 19 points, Alissa Brewer 18, Ma’Nia Womack 17, Maddie Moody 5, Anna Claire Walker 4, and Sabra Hubbard 3. The win improved Simpson’s record to 31-4 on the season.

Hartfield Academy

Hartfield 62 Simpson 50-Scoring for Simpson were Alissa Brewer with 14 points,TK Catchings 11, Gracie Bowen 9, Ma’Nia Womack 8, Anna Claire Walker 4, Maddie Moody 3, and Olivia Banes 1. The loss dropped Simpson’s record to 31-5 on the season.

Boys Games - Cathedral

Simpson 69 Cathedral 33-Scoring for Simpson were Joe Berry with 25 points, Warner Watkins 13, Josh Flynt 9, Jered Smith 7, Todd Larkin 6, Cole Groover 4, Weston Frye 2, Seth Cooper 1, Dawsan Drennan 1, and Drew Williams 1. The win improved Simpson’s record to 28-6 on the season.

Hartfield Academy

Simpson 60 Hartfield 59-Scoring for Simpson were Joe Berry and Josh Flynt with 17 points each, Todd Larkin 8, Cole Groover 6, Jered Smith 6, and Warner Watkins 6. The win improved Simpson’s record to 29-6 on the season.

Oak Forest Academy

Simpson 69 Oak Forest 42-Scoring for Simpson were Josh Flynt with 21 points, Joe Berry 14, Warner Watkins 12, Jered Smith 9, Todd Larkin 8, and Cole Groover 5. The win improved Simpson’s record to 30-6 on the season.

Simpson will travel to Hartfield Academy in Flowood for the AAAA State Tournament on Friday, February 21, and Saturday, February 22. If the Simpson girls won on Wednesday they will play the winner of Silliman/Pillow at 3:15 p.m. in the semifinals on Friday. If the Simpson boys won on Wednesday they will play the winner of Heritage/Hartfield at 6:30 p.m. in the semifinals on Friday. The Championship girls game is at 3:15 p.m. and the boys game is at 7:45 p.m The consolation game for the girls is at 2:00 p.m. and the boys is at 6:30 p.m.