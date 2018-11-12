Falcons’ Rookies play at The Rock

The 7 and 8 year old Falcon Rookies came into this game with a 9 and 1 record facing an Oak Grove team with the same record. The first quarter started with horrific weather conditions, the rain was coming down in sheets with moderate wind gusts and temperatures in the low 40s. Falcons start the game on offense, but quickly saw it was going to be a battle. A fumble gave the Warriors of Oak Grove a very short field, which they capitalized with a 12 yard touchdown run. The PAT was no good and the Warriors lead 6-0. From that point on it was a defensive battle, both offenses staggered by strong defensive play. At the half the score was still 6-0 Warriors. Weather conditions eased a little bit in the second half, but both defenses held strong till early in the fourth quarter when the Warriors broke through again this time with a 22 yard TD run. The PAT was stopped again by the Falcon defense. The Warriors increased their lead to 12-0. The Falcon offense mounted an impressive drive late, but ran out of time.

This was an awesome game to watch, congratulations to the Oak Grove Warriors. We in the Falcon Nation are so very proud of this team and what it accomplished this season. This was the first time in 15 years that a Rookie team played in the State Champion ship game. These two teams out played and out lasted 48 other teams to get here.

Once again congratulations to both programs! The Simpson County Falcons greatly appreciate all the support we have gotten from our Parents, Sponsors and Community. We would also like to thank Mississippi Youth Football Association, for nearly 30 years their efforts to make this state program available to all programs throughout the state and sustain itself is truly a blessing.

For personal football training after the first of the year, if interested contact Ken McDonald: kenmcdonald37@gmail.com or call 601-260-9143. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year from The Falcons.