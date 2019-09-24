Simpson County Falcon Update

This week the Simpson County Falcons traveled to take on the Bobcats of Sumrall. The first match up would be the Rookie division (7-8 yrs). The coin toss was won by the Falcons, who elected to receive. On the first play from scrimmage Bryson Caffie would break loose for a 60 yard score. The PAT was good and the Falcons would take the lead and hold it for the rest of the game. It became a defensive chess match until late in the second quarter when the Bobcats would score. The PAT was no good and the score at half-time was 8-6 Falcons. In the second half each team’s defense would come up with a stop. The game would end in exciting fashion as the Bobcats recovered a fumble late in the game deep in Falcon territory. The Falcon defense shut the door, however, as time expired. Standouts for the Falcon rookies this week were Bryson Caffie, Lane Purser and Ja'Waun Walker.

The second game featured the youngest group, the Tinamites (5-6 yrs). The Bobcats would prove to be a bit too much for the Falcons. The Falcons would have five turnovers in the game, and the Bobcats would capitalize on three of them. At the half Bobcats led 14-0. In the second half the Falcon defense held their own only allowing one touchdown and stopping the PAT. Final score 20-0 Bobcats. Standouts for the Falcons this week were Atilla Powell and Sawyer Smith.

The Peewees (11-12 yrs) would draw a bye this week, so the final game of the day was in the Midget division (9-10). The final score is deceiving in this tough, hard fought game by both teams. The Falcons spread the wealth to many different running backs--Ben Martin, Eddie Weathersby, Damaris Davis and Robert Anthony. Braylon Welch had a pick 6 on the defensive side. The final score was Falcons 30 and Bobcats 0.

Next week all four teams make their way to Poplarville to take on the Hornets. The Peewee division will have a double header.

Tinamites - 9 a.m. (Falcons v Hornets)

Rookies - 10:30 a.m .(Falcons v Hornets)

Pee Wees - 12 noon (Falcons v Hornets)

Midgets - 1:30 p.m. (Falcons v Hornets)

Pee Wees - 3:00 pm (Falcons v Sumrall Bobcats)