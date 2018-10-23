Simpson County Falcon week seven update

This week the Falcons took on the Blue Devils of Pearl River Central at Tiger stadium for Homecoming.

The Tinamites

(5&6 yrs.)

The Falcons elect to go on offense after winning the coin toss. On the second play of the series A.J. James hands off to Kayden Lofton on a right-side sweep and after two great blocks from A.J. Williams, Lofton wove his way through traffic for a 40-yard touchdown run. The PAT was good. Falcons 8 the Blue Devils 0. The Blue Devils would answer on their next drive and score from 28 yards out, the PAT was no good. Falcons 8 Blue Devils 6. In the 2nd quarter after driving the length of the field, James would score on a 12-yard carry. Lofton would get in the endzone for the PAT. Falcons 16 Blue Devils 6. Once again, the Blue Devils answered scoring from 35-yards out and once again the Tinamites defense denied the PAT. Falcons 16 Blue Devils 12. Late in the 2nd quarter Lofton would scamper 33 yards, setting up James’ 2nd touchdown of the game. Lofton was good on the PAT and the Falcons would go into halftime leading 24-12. PRC would open the 3rd quarter scoring on a 48-yard run, but again the Falcon defense would not allow the PAT. Falcons 24 Blue Devils 18. The Falcons then took over the game mounting a methodical drive that would end up eating up the rest of the 3rd quarter. A.J. James would score the final touchdown and PAT with 2:50 left in the game. Strong defensive play from A.J. Williams, Reed, and Powell forced the Blue Devils to turn the ball over on downs. Final score Falcons 32 Blue Devils 18. Improving their record to 5 and 2 on the season. The “Fantastic 10” will separate from the main group next week and travel to Puckett to play Mize for their final regular season game.

The Rookies

(7&8 yrs.)

The Blue Devils win the coin toss and elect to defer. The Falcons offense wasted no time, on the first play from scrimmage Ty Davis would go the distance of 60 yards for the score. The PAT was good, and the Falcons go up 8 to 0. The defense not to be out done forces a fumble and recovery, sending the offense right back onto the field. QB Creel Workman hands the ball off to Lane Purser on an 18-yard carry for the touchdown. Tamaris Traxler catches a pass from Workman for the PAT. Falcons 16 Blue Devils 0. The defense forces a punt and on the ensuing play QB Workman scores from 37-yards out. Ben Martin takes it in for the PAT. Falcons 24 Blue Devils 0. Blue Devils not able to mount a drive must punt. Traxler would score on the very next play from scrimmage, and Braylen Reed made good on the PAT. At the half Falcons 32 Blue Devils 0. The Blue Devils start the 3rd quarter off with good drive but turn it over on downs deep in Falcon territory. The Falcons drive the length of the field and score on a 12-yard run from Braylen Reed with 4:20 left in the game. The PAT was no good. Falcons 38 Blue Devils 0. This is how the game ended, Rookies improve their record to 7 and 0. They will join the two older groups in traveling to conference rival Lawrence County next weekend.

The Midgets

(9&10 yrs.)

Picking up where they left off from last week, the Midget defense completely shutdown the Blue Devils offense. Standouts for the Falcon offense this week were Braylon Womack, Brayden Gregory, and Cameron Smith. They put up over 240 yards total offense. Most impressive play was a 32-yard pass and catch from Womack to Smith. Ball carries by Gregory and Henry Funchess Jr. allowed the Falcons to control the tempo of the game. The defense held the Blue Devils to just under 80 total yards of offense. Final score Falcons 22 Blue Devils 0. The Midgets are still undefeated at 7 and 0. Next week the midgets head to Lawrence County.

The Peewees

(11&12 yrs.)

The Peewee offense has really found its stride, putting up over 400 yards total offense. QB Akavion Griffith lead a flawless attack against the Blue Devils. Hard running by Arron Martin, Kieth Powell and Jaylon Dampeer kept PRC on its heels. Hobbs and Dixon had clutch receptions throughout the game. The defense was just relentless, giving up only 70 yards of total offense by the Blue Devils. Antonio Porter would close the Blue Devils chance of scoring with a spectacular interception late in the forth quarter. Final score Falcons 34 Blue Devils 0. The Peewees move to 6 and 1 on the season.

A special thanks to all who made our homecoming court such a success. Our Homecoming Queens and Princesses Khloie Walter, Maggie Teasley, Journee Collins, and Aniyah Robinson

Let’s Go Falcons!