Simpson County Falcons News

Week 6 Simpson County Falcons

This week the Tinamites traveled to Taylorsville to play Lauderdale while the rest of the group went to Prentiss in conference play.

The Tinamites (5&6 yrs)

This week was a little unusual for the Tinamites as they played Lauderdale who only had eight players. The configuration was a little confusing for our players. The game would be a defensive battle for the most part; however, a costly fumble late in the game would be the difference. Final score - Lauderdale 20 Falcons 12.

The Rookies (7&8 yrs)

Like the Tinamites, the rookies felt the bite of mistakes early as four fumbles put them behind in the first half. The Falcon defense did step up their play and held Prentiss to one touchdown in the second half. Final score - Prentiss 32 Falcons 12.

The Midgets (9&10 yrs)

What a barnburner this game was! The Falcons and Bulldogs were tied up in a defensive battle. The game had everything in it -- interceptions, takeaways, you name it, it was in the game. The only score came late in the game by the Falcons with a 48-yard touchdown run. The extra point was good. Final score 8-0. The Midgets control their destiny as they can clinch playoffs with a win over Hazlehurst in 2 weeks.

The Peewees (11&12 yrs)

The Falcon Pee-Wees controlled this game from start to finish defensively shutting down Prentiss at every turn. The running attack carried out by Jay Ulmer, Chris Smith, and Tayton James kept the Bulldogs in check. Prentiss would score late in the game, Final score - Falcons 22 Prentiss 6.

All teams travel to Heidelberg next week. Please come out and support them.

Be sure to mark your calendars for Nov. 4 when the Falcons will have their Homecoming festivities at Tiger stadium. We would like for all former players and cheerleaders to come out and be recognized. Any organizations that would like to participate please contact us at 601-260-9143.