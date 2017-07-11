Simpson County Falcons News

Week 8 Simpson County Falcons

This week was the final week of the regular season and it was also homecoming.

The Tinamite's (5&6 yrs)

Purvis came in to take on our Falcons only to find out they were going to have an uphill battle. Once again the Falcon defense was very stingy only allowing two first downs and taking away the ball twice. Scores by A.J. Williams, Lane Purser, Axton Yates, and Cash Louis propelled the youngest Falcons to a 28-0 victory. The win also gave the Falcons a wild card berth to be played Tuesday night in Lake at 7:00 pm.

The Rookies (7&8 yrs)

The Rookies faced conference rival Hazlehurst. This was an awesome game to watch as both teams played very well. Defense was the key to victory as both sides gave up very little ground for the entire game. We are very proud of the Falcons as they close out the season in an exciting game. Final score Hazlehurst 14 - Falcons 12.

The Midgets (9&10 yrs)

First things first, Congratulations! This group are the division Champions and will host Bay Springs this Saturday in the first round of state playoffs. After losing last week our Falcons bounced back in amazing fashion. Strong defense play the entire game. The offense put up 30 points on great plays by Jay dampeer and Myles Womack. Final score 30-14.

The Peewees (11&12 yrs)

The Falcon Pee-Wee's dominated this game. The defense pitched its first shut out of the year with the final score 28-0. Jay Ulmer and Victor Russell had an interception a piece and Devontae Camper had several tackles for losses... Offensively Jay Ulmer had a rushing touchdown. Akavion Griffith threw 2 touchdowns one to Tayton James and one to Antoney Barnes. Tayton James also threw a touchdown to Akavion Griffith.

The oldest group closes out the season with an impressive 6-2 record.

Next week if the Falcon Tinamites pull out the win Tuesday night they will travel to Scott Central in the first round of the playoffs on Saturday, but definitely come out and support our Falcon midget group as they take on Bay Springs in the first round in the Mississippi Youth Football Association state playoffs at 10:00 am at Tiger Stadium. Thanks for all the support this season. Go Falcons!