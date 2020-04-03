City of Magee E-Mail Scam

  • 435 reads
Wed, 03/04/2020 - 8:46am

The City of Magee is warning of a scam that appears as though it originated from the city.  

It is an e-mail that appears to be instructions as to how to download tax forms for W-2s, 1099 forms as well as 1095 forms. 

It says to log on to a link in the e-mail in order to get the proper forms.  The city has no association with this and is expected to be fraudulent even though it says City of Magee.

If you receive one of these e-mail notices it is recommended that you contact the Magee Police

Department.

Obituaries

Iva Dell Stubbs Lack
Iva Dell Stubbs Lack was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Dick Lack; parents,... READ MORE
Curtis Henry Graham
Charles Mitchell Mize
Curtis Henry Graham
Randell Ainsworth
Mary Katherine Powell Miller

Social

Embracing life from Dr. Brien to Chef Brien
The setting was a rainy Tuesday afternoon, the smells were fresh brewed coffee and tasty treats baking in the oven, in this case fresh ginger snaps.  We were greeted with a smile and hug from an o
Embracing life from Dr. Brien to Chef Brien
Community Calendar -3-5-2020
Community Calendar 2-27-2020
Family’s memorial
The Sip Discount Wine & Liquor Ribbon Cutting

Weddings & Engagements

Stewart and Warren to wed March 30
Ms. Sheila Stewart and her late husband, Tommy Stewart, of Harrisville are pleased to announce the... READ MORE
Garrity, Jones to wed Feb. 2
Jones and Dupre’ to wed June 16
Arender and McIntyre to wed
Banis, Fewell to unite June 2
Smith and Sanford to wed

Copyright 2018 • The Magee Courer & Simpson County News
206 Main Ave. N. • Magee, MS 39111 • (601) 849-3434

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.