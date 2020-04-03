City of Magee E-Mail Scam

The City of Magee is warning of a scam that appears as though it originated from the city.

It is an e-mail that appears to be instructions as to how to download tax forms for W-2s, 1099 forms as well as 1095 forms.

It says to log on to a link in the e-mail in order to get the proper forms. The city has no association with this and is expected to be fraudulent even though it says City of Magee.

If you receive one of these e-mail notices it is recommended that you contact the Magee Police

Department.