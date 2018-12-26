Community Calendar 12-27-2018

December 29

Come one, come all! The Greater Dry Ridge M.B. Church invites you to their pastor’s retirement party the 5th Saturday, December 29 at 3 p.m.

December 31

Big New Year’s Eve Gospel Sing Monday, December 31, at 7 p.m. at Briar Hill Baptist Church 707 Highway 469 North, Florence, MS. Tim Frith and Gospel Echoes, The Revelations, Faithful 4 and others. Love offering will be taken. Call 601-906-0677 or 601-720-8870 for more details.

January 2

Mendenhall Library will have Bingo on Wednesday, Jan. 2, at 11:30 a.m. Patrons are invited to join us for a friendly game. Prizes and refreshments.

January 3

The Republican Women of Simpson County will meet Thursday January 3, at 11 a.m. in the E 911 Bldg. in Mendenhall. Guests are welcome. For info call 601 953 2433.

January 5-6

Kennedy Springs Baptist Church "Mission Center" - Huge Winter Sale! Friday and Saturday, January 5 & 6 (8 a.m.-12 noon). Open over 11 years every 1st and 3rd Friday and Saturday each month. They have clothes, scrubs, what-nots, toys, linens, books and much more at unbelievably inexpensive prices. Coats and boots are priced for the after Christmas Sale. They receive new items often from CATO, Ballyhoo and Dollar General. Most clothes are $1 with the exception of new and name brand items. They also offer free Bibles, Sunday school books and prayer devotion books. Follow the pink signs from Polk’s Pharmacy only 9 miles from downtown Magee and only 10 miles out Highway #540E from Highway #49 to 2034 Simpson Highway #540. (601-847-0702) Share their fb page "Kennedy Springs Mission Center Ministry".

January 12

Gospel Sing Saturday, January 12, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at Sanford Community Center located at 663 Old Highway 49 Sanford. Featuring Southern Heritage, Clay Graves. Free Admission, but a love offering will be received. For information call 601-765-6485.

January 13

James Chapel M.B. Church would like to invite your pastor and church family to our pastor's seventh year anniversary on Sunday, January 13, 2019, at 2 p.m. The guest speaker will be Pastor Christopher Preston of New Zion Baptist Church in Hattiesburg, MS. We will have dinner in the Fellowship Hall.

Information

“Celebrate Recovery” meets every Thursday night at Overflow Church at 6 p.m., 222 Railroad Dr. SE Magee, MS 39111.

Morning prayer and afternoon luncheon is held every Thursday at Mt. Moriah Church. Prayer time is 11 a.m. until noon. Lunch and fellowship time is 12:15-1:15 p.m. Prayer and lunch are open to all people to get spiritually fed and natural food for the soul. Senior citizens, the needy and the homeless, come and bring a friend. Mt. Moriah Church is located at 160 Mt. Moriah Church Road, Magee.

The Books-n-Lunch Club meets at the Magee Library at 12:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month to discuss a book chosen for adult readers. New participants are welcome. Pick up or prepare a lunch item to share and join the group, or just visit to see what goes on. Call the library at 601-849-3747 for information.

Magee First UMC livestreams Sunday morning worship services at 10 a.m. weekly via mageefumc.org. Services are also archived for viewing convenience.

The Simpson County Federation of Democratic Women meets at the E911 Building in Mendenhall the third Saturday of each month from 10-11 a.m.

American Legion Post 74 meets the 3rd Tuesday of each month. at the VFW, Hwy 49, Magee, at 6:30 p.m. Veterans and active duty service personnel welcome.

Lunch and Prayer is held every Tuesday from 12-1 p.m. at BridgePointe Church, 123 Choctaw Street E., Magee. Hosted by Genesis (a BridgePointe Ministry.)

Weekly Prayer will be held every Thursday at noon at the Faith Tabernacle COGIC located across from the Goodwater Barber School in Magee. For info call 601-849- 4007.

Preschool story time is held at Mendenhall Public Library on Thursdays at 10 a.m. Bring your preschooler for stories, songs and crafts.The library offers many activities for children of all ages during the week and after school.