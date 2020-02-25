Community Calendar 2-27-2020

February 29

The Disciples of Christ Family Center will honor First Lady Elmira Willis with a special brunch on Saturday, February 29, at 10:30 a.m.

Saint John Church of God in Christ, 542 Skiffer Community, invites you to Musicians’ Night of Love for Elder Fredrick and Carter Davis and Brother Mario Craig, celebrating 24 years in the music ministry, on February 29 at 6 p.m.

March 1

The members of Calvary M.B. Church of Magee cordially invite everyone to the 17th Pastoral Anniversary Appreciation Service honoring Pastor E. Darnell and Dr. Allison Moffett on Sunday, March 1, at 2 p.m. The guest preacher will be Rev. Willie Barber, pastor of Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church, Mendenhall.

The Oak Ridge M. B. Church Family invites everyone to help us celebrate the 8th Year Anniversary of our pastor, Rev. Dr. Eric Dixson, Sr., on Sunday, March 1, beginning at 1:30 p.m. Our speaker will be the Rev. Terry Davis, pastor of Hyde Park M. B. Church, Jackson. The theme is: "Preaching GOD's word in any given situation" (2nd Timothy 4 - 2).

Mary Grove M.B. Church at 607 Mary Grove Church Rd,. Mendenhall will have its 3rd year Male Choir anniversary the 1st Sunday, March 1, at 1:30 p.m. Jeffrey Floyd, pastor, and Cedric Reed, choir president.

Pastor Ralph Walker, and Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 647 Hwy 541 South Magee, cordially invite you to our Annual Family and Friends Day Program on March 1, at 1:30 p.m.

The keynote speaker for this occasion will be Dr. Pamela Graham, teaching hospitalist and assistant professor of medicine at the G.V. Sonny Montgomery VA Medical Center.

March 2

Magee Neighborhood Watch meeting will be Monday, March 2, at the Civic Center at 6 p.m. The subject for the night is human trafficking. The public is invited.

March 2-5

New Zion M.B Church, Pinola, 4 night Spring Youth Revival is March 2- 5, at 7 p.m. nightly. Theme: "Who Then Is The Greatest," Scripture: Matthew 18:1-5. Rev. Sam McDonald, pastor of Pine Valley M.B Church Taylorsville, will be guest speaker Monday, March 2, and Tuesday, March 3. Dr. Terry Davis, pastor of First Hyde Park M.B Church Jackson, will be guest speaker Wednesday, March 4, and Thursday, March 5. Rev. Ricardo McNair, pastor

March 5

The Republican Women of Simpson County will meet Thursday March 5, at 11 a.m. in the E 911 Building in Mendenhall. Guests are welcome. For info call 601 953 2433.

March 7

Night of Worship on Saturday, March 7, at 6 p.m. at Overflow at 222 Railroad Dr. SE Magee, MS 39111.

March 7-8

The Disciples of Christ Family Center will have appreciation services for Pastor John Willis and First Lady Elmira Willis on Saturday, March 7, at 5 p.m. and Sunday, March 8, at 3 p.m. Services will be held at Disciples of Christ Family Center, 268 Steel Mill Rd., Mendenhall, MS 39114.

March 8

Zionell CME Church 325 Zionell Church Rd., Mt.Olive, will have its 17th Male Choir Anniversary the 2nd Sunday, March 8, at 12 noon.

New Hymn MB Church of Pinola invites you to come and help them celebrate their Pastor and First Lady’s 11th year anniversary. Dr. Robert West, Jr. and First Lady Pia West, to be held on 2nd Sunday, March 8, at 1 pm. The theme will be "Recognizing the Leadership that Watches Over Our Soul." The speaker for this special occasion will be Dr. Robert West, Sr., pastor of Mt. Eva Baptist Church in Terry, MS. Please come and help celebrate this special occasion.

March 14

Gospel Sing Saturday, March 14, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at Sanford Community Center, 663 Old Highway 49, Sanford. Featuring Heaven’s Jubilee, Leaf River and The Faithway Singers. Free admission. A love offering will be received. For more info call 601-765-6485.

Storytelling contest. Tweens 5th to 8th grade. Like a good story? Come tell us one! Snacks and a prize for the best story. March 16 at 4 p.m. at the Magee Public Library; 120 First St. NW Magee, MS 39111. For more info call 601-849-3747 or go to cmrls.lib.ms.us/cmrlsbranches/magee

Mt. Moriah Church presents Experience, the full tank life with Ben Tankard. Music and teaching. Saturday, March 14, at 6 p.m .160 Mt. Moriah Church Rd., Magee. Call 601-797-4671 for information. Host pastors, Columbus and Barbara O’Banner.

March 15

Musician’s Appreciation for Cambree McCullum, March 15, at 2 p.m., Pleasant Grove CME Church located at 577 Hwy 541 South Magee. All choirs, groups and soloists are invited to attend.

March 16-18

James Chapel M.B. Church family invites everyone to our annual Spring Revival March 16, 17, and 18, at 7:15 nightly. The guest speakers are the following: Monday night-Pastor Scottie Daley of Galilee Baptist Church in Mt. Olive; Tuesday night - Pastor Kevin Russel Sr. of Morning Star Baptist Church in Columbia, MS; Wednesday night - Pastor Kevin Russel Jr. of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Sumrall, MS.

March 20-22

Elder Samuel Ashwood, from Sovereign Grace Church in Muskogee, Oklahoma, will (DV) preach at Zion Baptist Church, Polkville, Miss., March 20, 21, and 22. For details call Pastor Glenn Hopkins at 601-940-3451, or Thomas Ray Floyd at 601-847-0350.

March 21

Maranatha Sportsman supper will be Saturday, March 21 at 6 p.m. at Smith County Multi-purpose Building, 131 Oil Field Rd., Raleigh. Featured speaker, Hank Parker, professional fisherman.

March 23

Storytelling contest. Teens 9th to 12th grade. Like a good story? Come tell us one! Snacks and a prize for the best story. March 23 at 4 p.m. at the Magee Public Library; 120 First St. NW Magee, MS 39111. For more info call 601-849-3747 or go to cmrls.lib.ms.us/cmrlsbranches/magee

April 6

Reader’s Theater KIds! All the World is a Stage! Everyone loves to act! We will provide the stories, you will be the actors! Kindgerten to 4th grade. April 6 at 4 p.m. at the Magee Public Library; 120 First St. NW Magee, MS 39111, 601-849-3747 cmrls.lib.ms.us/cmrlsbranches/magee

Information

“Celebrate Recovery” meets every Thursday night at Overflow Church at 6 p.m., 222 Railroad Dr. SE Magee, MS 39111.

Grief Share will be meeting from February 18th through April 28th, on Tuesday nights from 6:30 to 8pm, right here at Overflow at 222 Railroad Dr. SE Magee, MS 39111.

Morning prayer and afternoon luncheon is held every Thursday at Mt. Moriah Church. Prayer time is 11 a.m. until noon. Lunch and fellowship time is 12:15-1:15 p.m. Prayer and lunch are open to all people to get spiritually fed and natural food for the soul. Senior citizens, the needy and the homeless, come and bring a friend. Mt. Moriah Church is located at 160 Mt. Moriah Church Road, Magee.

The Books-n-Lunch Club meets at the Magee Library at 12:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month to discuss a book chosen for adult readers. New participants are welcome. Pick up or prepare a lunch item to share and join the group, or just visit. Call the library at 601-849-3747 for information.

Magee First UMC livestreams Sunday morning worship services at 10 a.m. weekly via mageefumc.org. Services are also archived for viewing convenience.

The Simpson County Federation of Democratic Women meets at the E911 Building in Mendenhall the third Saturday of each month from 10-11 a.m.

American Legion Post 74 meets the 3rd Tuesday of each month. at the VFW, Hwy 49, Magee, at 6:30 p.m. Veterans and active duty service personnel welcome.

Lunch and Prayer is held every Tuesday from 12-1 p.m. at BridgePointe Church, 123 Choctaw Street E., Magee. Hosted by Genesis (a BridgePointe Ministry.)

Weekly Prayer every Thursday at noon at the Faith Tabernacle COGIC located across from the Goodwater Barber School in Magee. For info call 601-849- 4007.

Preschool story time is held at Mendenhall Public Library on Thursdays at 10 a.m. Bring your preschooler for stories, songs and crafts.

The library offers many activities for children of all ages during the week and after school.