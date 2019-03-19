Community Calendar 3-21-2019

March 23

Hills Chapel M.B. Church, Inc. 1860 SCR 105 Louin presents 2019 Gospel Explosion at 6:30 p.m., Saturday, March 23, 2019. Our special guest for this occasion is Phalti M.B. Church Choir of Bay Springs, MS. Everyone is invited to a night of praise.

March 24

Calvary MB Church of Magee invites everyone to the 16th Pastoral Anniversary Appreciation Service honoring Pastor E. Darnell and Dr. Allison Moffett on Sunday, March 24, at 2 p.m. The guest preacher will be Rev. Marvin Cheeks, pastor of True Light Baptist Church, Jackson, MS.

16th annual Pop Robinson celebration will be Sunday, March 24, at 3 p.m. at Greater Mt. Mariah MB Church (3672 Medgar Evers Blvd, Jackson, MS 39213.) All groups, soloists and choirs are invited.

March 25-27

Oak Grove Baptist Church 353 Dale Rd New Hebron, Spring Revival, March 25-27, at 7:15 p.m. each night. The theme will be "Doing all things through Christ" Philippians 4:13. The guest speakers for each night will be Monday--Perry Feazell, pastor, Macedonia M.M. Church, Mt. Olive; Tuesday -- Kevin Langston, pastor, Friendship M.B. Church, Monticello; Wednesday -- Michael Graves, pastor, Pearl River Valley Baptist Church, Monticello.

March 27-29

Rose Hill C.O.C.H in Pinola will have its annual Crusade March 27-29. Wednesday night is Youth Night. Speaker Rev. Eric Dixon of Oak Ridge N.B.C. in New Hebron. Thursday Ladies’ Night Speaker Rev. Johnson of North Pleasant Hill M.B.C in New Hebron. Friday night Men’s Night speaker Rev. Durr, St. Peter M.B.C.

April 4-10

The Greater Day Ridge Spring revival will be April 4-10. The speaker will be our very own newly elected pastor George D. Graham. We would love to have you here!

April 6

Grace Temple Church of God in Christ will host a Women’s Conference on Saturday, April 6, beginning at 8 a.m. with a continental breakfast and the conference convening 9 a.m.-12 noon. All ladies are invited. More info and or questions contact Brenda Winn at 601-847-0401.

April 7

The St. Mary Church Family cordially invites everyone to come and help us celebrate our Pastor Anthony B. Watts’s 2nd Year Anniversary on April 7 at 1:30 p.m. The guest speaker for this joyous occasion will be Rev. E. Darnell Moffett of Calvary M. B. Church in Magee. Everyone is invited to come and help show love and appreciation for our pastor.

Zion Hill Relay for Life Team: Styling 4 a Cure Hair Show April 20, at 5 p.m. at the Magee Community House. For more information call 601-832-7651.

Good Hope M.B. Church would like to invite your pastor and church members to our Choir Musical Extravaganza on Sunday, April 7, at 1:30 p.m. All choirs and soloists are invited to come and help us lift up the Lord through song and praise.

April 7-10

Pre-Easter Revival, The Greatest Week in History led by Dr. Rob Futral, evangelist, April 7-10, Sunday Morning at 10:30 a.m./ Sunday night, 5 p.m., Monday- Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Goodwater Baptist Church 1313 Goodwater RD NW Magee, MS 601-849-2245.

April 13

Gospel Sing Saturday, April 13, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at Sanford Community Center located at 663 Old Highway 49 Sanford. Featuring Cool Water Family Gospel, Generations and Faithway Singers. Free admission. A love offering will be received. For more info call 601-765-6485.

New Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church invites you to celebrate our First Lady, Sis Judy Griffith, on April 13 at our annual First Lady Brunch beginning at 10 a.m. Evangelist Kimberly Houston will be the guest speaker.

April 14

James Chapel M.B. Church cordially invites everyone to our annual Women's Day Program on Sunday, April 14, at 1:30. Guest speaker St. Mary's COGIC First Lady Debra Brown from New Hebron. All ladies are asked to wear white, and refreshments will be in the Fellowship Hall. .

New Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church invites you and your church family to our pastor’s 32nd year anniversary on April 14 at 1 p.m. The Rev. James Howell of the Mt. Zion M.B. Church in Kosciusko will be our guest speaker.

Information

“Celebrate Recovery” meets every Thursday night at Overflow Church at 6 p.m., 222 Railroad Dr. SE Magee, MS 39111.

Morning prayer and afternoon luncheon is held every Thursday at Mt. Moriah Church. Prayer time is 11 a.m. until noon. Lunch and fellowship time is 12:15-1:15 p.m. Prayer and lunch are open to all people to get spiritually fed and natural food for the soul. Senior citizens, the needy and the homeless, come and bring a friend. Mt. Moriah Church is located at 160 Mt. Moriah Church Road, Magee.

The Books-n-Lunch Club meets at the Magee Library at 12:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month to discuss a book chosen for adult readers. New participants are welcome. Pick up or prepare a lunch item to share and join the group, or just visit to see what goes on. Call the library at 601-849-3747 for information.

Magee First UMC livestreams Sunday morning worship services at 10 a.m. weekly via mageefumc.org. Services are also archived for viewing convenience.

The Simpson County Federation of Democratic Women meets at the E911 Building in Mendenhall the third Saturday of each month from 10-11 a.m.

American Legion Post 74 meets the 3rd Tuesday of each month. at the VFW, Hwy 49, Magee, at 6:30 p.m. Veterans and active duty service personnel welcome.

Lunch and Prayer is held every Tuesday from 12-1 p.m. at BridgePointe Church, 123 Choctaw Street E., Magee. Hosted by Genesis (a BridgePointe Ministry.)

Weekly Prayer will be held every Thursday at noon at the Faith Tabernacle COGIC located across from the Goodwater Barber School in Magee. For info call 601-849- 4007.

Preschool story time is held at Mendenhall Public Library on Thursdays at 10 a.m. Bring your preschooler for stories, songs and crafts.The library offers many activities for children of all ages during the week and after school.