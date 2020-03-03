Community Calendar -3-5-2020

March 2-5

New Zion M.B Church, Pinola, 4 night Spring Youth Revival is March 2- 5, at 7 p.m. nightly. Theme: "Who Then Is The Greatest," Scripture: Matthew 18:1-5. Rev. Sam McDonald, pastor of Pine Valley M.B Church, Taylorsville, will be guest speaker Monday, March 2, and Tuesday, March 3. Dr. Terry Davis, pastor of First Hyde Park M.B Church, Jackson, will be guest speaker Wednesday, March 4, and Thursday, March 5. Rev. Ricardo McNair, pastor

March 4

Calvary M. B. Church -- One Night Revival A one night revival is scheduled to be held at Calvary Baptist Church in Magee on Wednesday, March 4, at 7:15 p.m. Guest preacher will be Pastor Marcus Cheeks of True Light Baptist Church in Jackson. Rev. E. Darnell Moffett, pastor.

March 5

The Republican Women of Simpson County will meet Thursday, March 5, at 11 a.m. in the E 911 Building in Mendenhall. Guests are welcome. For info call 601 953 2433.

March 5-7

Women With Purpose Outreach Ministry will have its Annual Conference March 5 - 7th at James Hill Church, 1301 Granby Road, Prentiss, MS. The speakers: Thursday night at 7 p.m. - Minister Tommie Sean Matthews and Pastor Kevin Youngblood, Mount Zion Ora MB Church; Friday night at 7 p.m. - Bishop Carrie Crawford, After His Own Heart Ministries and Bishop C M Lockhart, Anointed Word Ministries; and Saturday morning at 9 a.m.- Minister Janice Booth, Lilly Valley MB Church and Pastor Sean Coney, James Hill Church. Registration and meals are free. Everyone is invited.

March 6-7

Kennedy Springs Baptist Church Mission Center $.25 WINTER CLEARANCE SALE will be held Friday and Saturday, March 6-7, 8 a.m.-12 noon. They are open the 1st and 3rd Friday and Saturday each month with huge selections of clothing, scrubs, what-nots, toys, linens, books and much more at inexpensive prices. They've got coats, jackets, sweaters, sweats, toboggans, boots and even some hunting clothes. They receive new items often from CATO, Ballyhoo, Dollar General, TAGS and other boutiques. They also offer free Bibles, Sunday school books and prayer devotion books. Follow the pink signs from Polk's Pharmacy only 9 miles from downtown Magee and only 10 miles out Highway #540E from Highway #49 to 2034 Simpson Highway #540 (601/847-0702). Share their fb page "Kennedy Springs Mission Center Ministry"!

March 7

Night of Worship on Saturday, March 7, at 6 p.m. at Overflow at 222 Railroad Dr. SE Magee, MS 39111.

March 7-8

The Disciples of Christ Family Center will have appreciation services for Pastor John Willis and First Lady Elmira Willis on Saturday, March 7, at 5 p.m. and Sunday, March 8, at 3 p.m. at Disciples of Christ Family Center, 268 Steel Mill Rd., Mendenhall, MS 39114.

March 8

Zionell CME Church, 325 Zionell Church Rd., Mt.Olive, will have its 17th Male Choir Anniversary the 2nd Sunday, March 8, at 12 noon.

New Hymn M.B. Church of Pinola invites you to help them celebrate the 11th year anniversry of their pastor and first lady, Dr. Robert West, Jr. and First Lady Pia West, on Sunday, March 8, at 1 p.m. The theme will be "Recognizing the Leadership that Watches Over Our Soul." The speaker for this special occasion will be Dr. Robert West, Sr., pastor of Mt. Eva Baptist Church in Terry, MS.

Bethlehem M.B. Church invites you to our Annual Men and Women’s Day celebration Sunday, March 8, at 3 p.m. Sister Sandra Brown and Brother Jerry Gray will be our speakers. More information, call Sister Doshie Buckhalter at 601-847-3867 or Sister Ruby Hays at 601-668-1013.

March 14

Gospel Sing Saturday, March 14, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at Sanford Community Center, 663 Old Highway 49, Sanford. Featuring Heaven’s Jubilee, Leaf River and The Faithway Singers. Free admission. A love offering will be received. For more info call 601-765-6485.

Mt. Moriah Church presents Experience, the Full Tank Life with Ben Tankard. Music and teaching. Saturday, March 14, at 6 p.m. at 160 Mt. Moriah Church Rd., Magee. Call 601-797-4671 for information. Host pastors, Columbus and Barbara O’Banner.

The St. Mary Church family invites you to a gala honoring our First Lady Sis. Paula Watts on March 14, at the Mendenhall Community Center, 5 p.m. The guest speaker will be Dr. Kristal Pollard. The Theme for this joyous occasion is; Paying It Forward, "Everyone needs a Mary and Elizabeth" Luke 1:39-45.

Calvary Baptist Church of Magee will host a Married Couples Workshop on Saturday, March 14, from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. The conference is open to married couples and those considering marriage. Lunch will be provided. The registration fee is $20 per couple and $10 for individuals. Rev. Stephen F. Mason of Greater Pearlie Grove M B Church will be the guest presenter/facilitator. Rev. E. Darnell Moffett is the pastor.

March 15

Musician’s Appreciation for Cambree McCullum, March 15, at 2 p.m., Pleasant Grove CME Church located at 577 Hwy 541 South Magee. All choirs, groups and soloists are invited to attend.

The members of Taylor Hill MB Church, 548 Rockport New Hebron Road, New Hebron, MS 39140, invites everyone to attend our Annual Usher Day Program, Sunday, March 15, at 1:30 p.m. The speaker will be Pastor Jesse Taylor of New Lillie Mae MB Church, Georgetown, MS.

March 16

Storytelling contest for tweens 5th to 8th grade. Like a good story? Come tell us one! Snacks and a prize for the best story. March 16 at 4 p.m. at the Magee Public Library; 120 First St. NW Magee, MS 39111. For more info call 601-849-3747 or go to cmrls.lib.ms.us/cmrlsbranches/magee

March 16-18

James Chapel M.B. Church family invites everyone to our annual Spring Revival March 16, 17, and 18, at 7:15 nightly. The guest speakers are the following: Monday night-Pastor Scottie Daley of Galilee Baptist Church in Mt. Olive; Tuesday night - Pastor Kevin Russel Sr. of Morning Star Baptist Church in Columbia, MS; Wednesday night - Pastor Kevin Russel Jr. of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Sumrall, MS.

Pastor Ralph O. Walker and Good Hope M.B. Baptist Church family invite all churches, choirs and pastors to our annual Spring Revival March 16-18 at 7:15 nightly. The guest speakers are as follows: Monday night, Pastor Kenneth Skiffer of Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church in Pinola; Tuesday night, Pastor Sam McDonald of Pine Valley Missionary Baptist Church in Taylorsville; and Wednesday night, Pastor Mitton Williams of Jones Chapel Missionary Baptist Church of Collins.

March 20-22

Elder Samuel Ashwood, from Sovereign Grace Church in Muskogee, Oklahoma, will (DV) preach at Zion Baptist Church, Polkville, Miss., March 20, 21, and 22. For details call Pastor Glenn Hopkins at 601-940-3451, or Thomas Ray Floyd at 601-847-0350.

March 21

Maranatha Sportsman Supper will be Saturday, March 21, at 6 p.m. at Smith County Multi-purpose Building, 131 Oil Field Rd., Raleigh. Featured speaker, Hank Parker, professional fisherman.

49th annual Gospel Singing Jubilee will be Saturday, March 21, at 6:30 at the Magee High School auditorium, 501 Choctaw St., Magee. More information call 601-906-0677 or 601-720-8870.

The Covington County branch of the NAACP will host a fundraising program Saturday, March 21, at Rockey Valley M.B. Church. Program will start at 6 p.m. Choirs, soloists, musicians, and praise dancers invited to come and participate.

March 23

Storytelling contest for teens 9th to 12th grade. Like a good story? Come tell us one! Snacks and a prize for the best story. March 23 at 4 p.m. at the Magee Public Library; 120 First St. NW Magee, MS 39111. For more info call 601-849-3747 or go to cmrls.lib.ms.us/cmrlsbranches/magee

April 5

The St. Mary Church Family invites everyone to come help us celebrate the 3rd Pastoral Anniversary honoring,Pastor Anthony B. Watts on Sunday, April 5, at 1 p.m. The guest speaker will be Rev. Mark Johnson of Farris Hill M. B. Church, Pelahatchie, MS.

April 6

Reader’s Theater Kids! All the World’s a Stage! Everyone loves to act! We will provide the stories, you will be the actors! Kindgerten to 4th grade. April 6 at 4 p.m. at the Magee Public Library; 120 First St. NW Magee, MS 39111, 601-849-3747 cmrls.lib.ms.us/cmrlsbranches/magee

Information

“Celebrate Recovery” meets every Thursday night at Overflow Church at 6 p.m., 222 Railroad Dr. SE Magee, MS 39111.

Grief Share will be meeting from February 18th through April 28th, on Tuesday nights from 6:30 to 8pm, right here at Overflow at 222 Railroad Dr. SE Magee, MS 39111.

Morning prayer and afternoon luncheon is held every Thursday at Mt. Moriah Church. Prayer time is 11 a.m. until noon. Lunch and fellowship time is 12:15-1:15 p.m. Prayer and lunch are open to all people to get spiritually fed and natural food for the soul. Senior citizens, the needy and the homeless, come and bring a friend. Mt. Moriah Church is located at 160 Mt. Moriah Church Road, Magee.

The Books-n-Lunch Club meets at the Magee Library at 12:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month to discuss a book chosen for adult readers. New participants are welcome. Pick up or prepare a lunch item to share and join the group, or just visit. Call the library at 601-849-3747 for information.

Magee First UMC livestreams Sunday morning worship services at 10 a.m. weekly via mageefumc.org. Services are also archived for viewing convenience.

The Simpson County Federation of Democratic Women meets at the E911 Building in Mendenhall the third Saturday of each month from 10-11 a.m.

American Legion Post 74 meets the 3rd Tuesday of each month. at the VFW, Hwy 49, Magee, at 6:30 p.m. Veterans and active duty service personnel welcome.

Lunch and Prayer is held every Tuesday from 12-1 p.m. at BridgePointe Church, 123 Choctaw Street E., Magee. Hosted by Genesis (a BridgePointe Ministry.)

Weekly Prayer every Thursday at noon at the Faith Tabernacle COGIC located across from the Goodwater Barber School in Magee. For info call 601-849- 4007.

Preschool story time is held at Mendenhall Public Library on Thursdays at 10 a.m. Bring your preschooler for stories, songs and crafts.

The library offers many activities for children of all ages during the week and after school.