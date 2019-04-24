Community Calendar 4-25-2019

April 27

Magee High School Senior Class of 1962 will hold a reunion on April 27 at Berry’s in Magee starting at 11 a.m. Dress casual and lunch will be dutch treat. For more info call Harold Hale at 601-847-6838 or email hhale44@bellsouth.net

The Oh Brother, Where Art Thou Festival will be held on Saturday, April 27, on the D’Lo School Grounds.

Mary Grove Church family invites you to attend First Lady Marissa Floyd’s brunch on the 4th Saturday, April 27, at 10 a.m. at 607 Mary Grove Church Rd. Mendenhall. Speaker will be Mrs. Judy Griffith of New Mt. Zion Church of Puckett.

April 28

New Zion M.B. Church, Pinola, invites all choirs, musical groups, and soloists to help celebrate our Annual Mass Choir Anniversary Sunday, April 28, at 2 p.m. Theme: "If You want it, You can have it, If you need it....It's Yours!!" Scripture: Hebrews 11:1.

Purser family reunion will be April 28 at the Magee Civic Center from 8:30-1:30. Please bring a covered dish. Paper products will be provided. Rev. Judene Purser 601-849-5186 or Billy J. Purser 601-849-5516.

The Pleasant Grove CME Church, 577 Highway 541 South, Magee invites you to our Family and Friends Day Sunday, April 28, at 2 p.m. Rev. Robert Hill, pastor.

Mary Grove Church family invites you to attend Pastor Jeffrey Floyd’s 3rd anniversary on April 28 at 2 p.m. 607 Mary Grove Church Rd. Mendenhall. Speaker will be Pastor E L Powell Jr. of New Triumph Church, Bogalusa, LA.

May 5

Zionell C.M.E. Church cordially invites everyone to our annual Women’s Day program on Sunday, May 5, at 1 p.m. Guest speaker Ms. South District President Sylvia Carter from Magee. All ladies are asked to wear royal blue with a hint of white. Lunch will be served.

April 29-May 3

Pine Grove Baptist Church will have revival services on April 29 through May 3 starting at 7 each night. Bro. Bill Blair will be preaching. Join us if you can at 124 Gather Johnson Rd., Magee.

May 2

The National Day of Prayer is Thursday, May 2. Everyone is invited to a Prayer Breakfast on Thursday, May 2, at First Baptist Church of Magee’s Family Life Center from 7 - 7:45 a.m. to participate in this observance. Doors open at 6:30 a.m. At 12 noon on May 2, “Prayer in the Park” will be held at Alice E. Davis Park in downtown Mendenhall, and everyone is asked to come.

The Republican Women of Simpson County will meet Thursday May 2, at11 a.m. in the E 911 Bldg in M'hall. Speakers are Justice Bill Waller, David McRae and Dane Maxwell as well as local candidates. Guests are welcome to come meet those wishing to serve. For info call 601-953-2433.

May 2-5

The rubbish truck will be in Harrisville on May 2 through May 5 and will be located behind the voting precinct.

May 3-5

Pastor John Ashwood from Sovereign Grace Church in Muskogee, Oklahoma, is scheduled to preach at Zion Baptist Church May 3, 4, and 5. For details call Pastor Glenn Hopkins at 601-940-3451 or Thomas Ray Floyd at 601-862-3919.

The Second Annual Clean Your Block Day is Saturday, May 4, from 8 a.m. - 11 a.m. in Mendenhall. Come volunteer with us and help keep our city beautiful. Sponsored by Keep Mendenhall Beautiful and the City of Mendenhall. Garbage bags will be provided. For more information call City Hall, 601-847-1212.

May 5

May 9

The Simpson County Extension Office will have a canning class on Thursday, May 9, from 9 a.m.-12 noon. Due to limited space, call 601-847-1335 to reserve your seat no later than Tuesday, May 7. The office is located at 2785 Simpson Hwy 49 in Mendenhall.

May 10

Disciples of Christ Family Center will host their 2019 Women's Conference Friday, May 10, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, May 11, at 10 a.m. The conference will be held at Disciples of Christ Family Center, 268 Steel Mill Road, Mendenhall. For more information, call Sherry Griffith, 769-201-5009.

Gospel Sing Saturday, May 11, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at Sanford Community Center, 663 Old Highway 49 Sanford. Featuring Harvest Quartet, Touch of Faith and Faithway Singers. Free admission. A love offering will be received. For more info call 601-765-6485.

May 19

New Zion M.B. Church Pinola, reinvites you and your Church Family to our Annual Ushers Day program Sunday, May 19, at 1 p.m. Theme: "Serving in the Spirit of Love" Scriptures: Deuteronomy 6:5 and Matthew 5:44. If you cannot attend please pray that we have a spirit filled and blessed event.

Information

FIVE COUNTY HEAD START is currently accepting applications for 3 and 4-year-old children for the program year 2019-2020.

Head Start services are provided at no cost to families that qualify. Homeless, Foster and children with disabilities are given priority. Contact your local Head Start Center or visit our website: fivecountyhs.org Janet Moak - Family Service/ ERSEA Director @ 601-792-5194 and fax @ 601-792-8140 Jonathan Bines-Head Start Director @ 601-792-5191

“Celebrate Recovery” meets every Thursday night at Overflow Church at 6 p.m., 222 Railroad Dr. SE Magee, MS 39111.

Morning prayer and afternoon luncheon is held every Thursday at Mt. Moriah Church. Prayer time is 11 a.m. until noon. Lunch and fellowship time is 12:15-1:15 p.m. Prayer and lunch are open to all people to get spiritually fed and natural food for the soul. Senior citizens, the needy and the homeless, come and bring a friend. Mt. Moriah Church is located at 160 Mt. Moriah Church Road, Magee.

The Books-n-Lunch Club meets at the Magee Library at 12:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month to discuss a book chosen for adult readers. New participants are welcome. Pick up or prepare a lunch item to share and join the group, or just visit.

Call the library at 601-849-3747 for information.

Magee First UMC livestreams Sunday morning worship services at 10 a.m. weekly via mageefumc.org. Services are also archived for viewing convenience.

The Simpson County Federation of Democratic Women meets at the E911 Building in Mendenhall the third Saturday of each month from 10-11 a.m.

American Legion Post 74 meets the 3rd Tuesday of each month. at the VFW, Hwy 49, Magee, at 6:30 p.m. Veterans and active duty service personnel welcome.

Lunch and Prayer is held every Tuesday from 12-1 p.m. at BridgePointe Church, 123 Choctaw Street E., Magee. Hosted by Genesis (a BridgePointe Ministry.)

Weekly Prayer will be held every Thursday at noon at the Faith Tabernacle COGIC located across from the Goodwater Barber School in Magee. For info call 601-849- 4007.

Preschool story time is held at Mendenhall Public Library on Thursdays at 10 a.m. Bring your preschooler for stories, songs and crafts.The library offers many activities for children of all ages during the week and after school.