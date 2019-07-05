Community Calendar 5-9-2019

May 9

The Simpson County Extension Office will have a canning class on Thursday, May 9, from 9 a.m.-12 noon. Call the office for information, 601-847-1335. The office is located at 2785 Simpson Hwy 49 in Mendenhall.

May 10

Disciples of Christ Family Center will host their 2019 Women's Conference Friday, May 10, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, May 11, at 10 a.m. The conference will be held at Disciples of Christ Family Center, 268 Steel Mill Road, Mendenhall. For more information, call Sherry Griffith, 769-201-5009.

May 11

Gospel Sing Saturday, May 11, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at Sanford Community Center, 663 Old Highway 49 Sanford. Featuring Harvest Quartet, Touch of Faith and Faithway Singers. Free admission. A love offering will be received. For more info call 601-765-6485.

The 48th Annual Gospel Singing Jubilee will be held Saturday, May 11, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the Magee High School Auditorium. Features the Hinsons, Terry Joe Terrell, Tim Frith and the Gospel Echoes and Revelations. Tickets ($10 advance, $12 at the door) are available at Music City Instruments and Hughes Florist in Magee and Mendenhall Cleaners in Mendenhall. For info call 601-906-0677.

May 14

Magee Public Library will have Soda Gesyers for Tweens, 5th -8th grade, on May 14 at 4 p.m. For more information pleasse call 601-849-3747.

May 18

10th Annual Mendenhall in May, Saturday, May 18, Downtown Mendenhall. Arts & Crafts, Car Show, 5k Run/Walk, BBQ Cook Off, Kid Zone, food, Crawfish Boil. Cassie Means will be the featured entertainment. For more information contact the Chamber of Commerce office at 601-847-1725.

The Cook reunion will be held at Galilee Baptist Church, Saturday, May 18. All relatives are urged to attend and bring a covered dish.

May 19

New Zion M.B. Church Pinola invites you and your church family to our Annual Ushers Day program Sunday, May 19, at 1 p.m. Theme: "Serving in the Spirit of Love" Scriptures: Deuteronomy 6:5 and Matthew 5:44. If you cannot attend please pray that we have a spirit filled and blessed event.

Oak Ridge M. B. Church (New Hebron) welcomes everyone to their Annual Senior Women Ministry Day Program to be held on Sunday, May 19, beginning at 11 a.m. Our theme is "Facing Difficult Days with Hope, Leaning on Jesus" (James 1:12). The guest speaker is Pastor Sophie Roberson, Morning Glory Ministry, Monroe, La. Senior women are asked to wear white.

The Mt Carmel Church family invites your church family to our 108th year Church Anniversary and Family and Friends Day on May 19. Our Church Anniversary will begin at 11 a.m. with our very own Pastor James Dampeer delivering the message. Our Family and Friends Day will begin at 2 p.m. in the afternoon with Pastor Robert McDuffey of Taylor Hill M.B. Church, New Hebron, delivering the message.

Galilee M.B. Church in Mt. Olive will hold their annual Women’s Day program on Sunday, May 19, at 1pm. The guest speaker for this occasion will be evangelist Shirley Griffith of Stillwater Baptist Church in Mt. Olive. Pastor Dailey and the congregation invites the public to attend.

May 20

Magee Public Library will have Straw Rockets for teens, 9th -12th grade, on Monday, May 20, at 4 p.m. For more information call the library at 601-849-3747.

May 23

A Private Applicator Training will be offered on Thursday, May 23, at the Simpson County Extension Office. Training begins at 5:30 p.m. Cost is $20 per person. Call 601-847-1335 to reserve a seat no later than May 20. The Simpson County Extension Office is located at 2785 Simpson Hwy 49 in Mendenhall.

May 25

The Magee Farmers Market will resume on Saturday, May 25, and run through July 27 on Saturday mornings from 9 a.m.-12 noon at the Magee Community House parking lot. For vendor applications visit www.cityofmagee.com or pick one up at Magee City Hall.

May 25-26

Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, 512 Rockport New Hebron Road, New Hebron, will have a catfish supper to kick off revival starting on Sunday, May 26. Catfish supper will be Saturday, May 25, 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. Hunter May will be singing. Revival will start on Sunday, May 26, at 6 p.m. - Monday - Thursday at 7 p.m. Bro Gene Douglass will be the speaker, and Bro. Ken and Anne Boyette will lead the singing. Everyone is invited.

May 31

Calling Craft Vendors! Magee Friends of the Library is hosting a craft show at the Magee Civic Center on Friday, May 31, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cost is $10 per table, either 6 or 8 foot. Proceeds raised will help fund projects of the Magee Friends of the Library. Admission is free! Space is limited so call now, 601-849-3747, to reserve your table.

June 1

Mississippi Air Rescue 8 will have a Community Appreciation Day on Saturday, June 1, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the MS Air Rescue 8 Base, 314 1st St. SE in Magee, behind Magee General Hosptial. Meet and greet flight crew, enjoy food and drinks, a raffle drawing and helicopter preview. Questions welcome.

June 7-9

New Zion M. B. Church Vacation Bible School will be held June 7-9 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The theme will be World Changers: Leading Through Action, Acts 1:6-8. This is for all ages.

Information

“Celebrate Recovery” meets every Thursday night at Overflow Church at 6 p.m., 222 Railroad Dr. SE Magee, MS 39111.

Morning prayer and afternoon luncheon is held every Thursday at Mt. Moriah Church. Prayer time is 11 a.m. until noon. Lunch and fellowship time is 12:15-1:15 p.m. Prayer and lunch are open to all people to get spiritually fed and natural food for the soul. Senior citizens, the needy and the homeless, come and bring a friend. Mt. Moriah Church is located at 160 Mt. Moriah Church Road, Magee.

The Books-n-Lunch Club meets at the Magee Library at 12:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month to discuss a book chosen for adult readers. New participants are welcome. Pick up or prepare a lunch item to share and join the group, or just visit.

Call the library at 601-849-3747 for information.

Magee First UMC livestreams Sunday morning worship services at 10 a.m. weekly via mageefumc.org. Services are also archived for viewing convenience.

The Simpson County Federation of Democratic Women meets at the E911 Building in Mendenhall the third Saturday of each month from 10-11 a.m.

American Legion Post 74 meets the 3rd Tuesday of each month. at the VFW, Hwy 49, Magee, at 6:30 p.m. Veterans and active duty service personnel welcome.

Lunch and Prayer is held every Tuesday from 12-1 p.m. at BridgePointe Church, 123 Choctaw Street E., Magee. Hosted by Genesis (a BridgePointe Ministry.)

Weekly Prayer will be held every Thursday at noon at the Faith Tabernacle COGIC located across from the Goodwater Barber School in Magee. For info call 601-849- 4007.

Preschool story time is held at Mendenhall Public Library on Thursdays at 10 a.m. Bring your preschooler for stories, songs and crafts.The library offers many activities for children of all ages during the week and after school.