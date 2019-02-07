Community Calendar 7-4-2019

July 4

The annual City of Magee fireworks show will be held at the Jimmy Clyde Sportsplex on Thursday, July 4, beginning at approximately 8:45 p.m. No admission. The public is invited.

July 4 & 5

The Board of Supervisors and Simpson County Solid Waste offices will be closed July 4 and 5 in observance of Independence Day. Regular trash pickup for the first week of July will be collected a day early; Monday and part of Tuesday’s route will begin on Monday, July 1. As much of the remaining routes as possible will be picked up Tuesday, with the remainder picked up Wednesday. Have trash bagged and out by 6 a.m. Pickup for the second week of July will begin on Tuesday, July 9, and run through the 10th and 11th.

July 5 & 6

Kennedy Springs Baptist Church "Mission Center" huge summer sale Friday and Saturday, July 5 and 6, (8 a.m.-12 noon). Open every 1st and 3rd Friday and Saturday each month with huge selection of clothing, scrubs, what-nots, toys, linens, books and much more at inexpensive prices. Most clothes sell for $1.00 with the exception of some that are new or name brand. New items arrive often from CATO, Ballyhoo and Dollar General. They also offer free Bibles, Sunday school books and prayer devotion books. Follow the pink signs from Polk’s Pharmacy only 9 miles from downtown Magee and only 10 miles out Highway #540E from Highway #49 to 2034 Simpson Highway #540. (601/847-0702) Share their fb page "Kennedy Springs Mission Center Ministry."

July 7-12

Rose Hill will have revival July 7-12. Rev. John Coleman will begin Sunday’s service at 2 p.m.; Monday and Tuesday Elder Eulis from Ruth, Miss., Wednesday & Thursday, Rev. Gregory Brown from Georgetown, and Friday Rev. James Carted from Braxton.

July 9

Tuesday, July 9th at 3 p.m. the Hattiesburg Zoo will sponsor a program at the Harrisville Library. Our favorite zoo friends are back to see you! Come see what amazing animals they have brought to share with you.

July 13

Gospel Sing Saturday, July 13, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at Sanford Community Center, 663 Old Highway 49 Sanford. Featuring Polkville City Limits (Bluegrass Gospel) The Knabb Family and Faithway Singers. Free admission. A love offering will be received. For more info call 601-765-6485.

7th Year Anniversary Brunch honoring our First Lady Sis. Geneice McNair. Theme: The Character of a Godly Woman. Scripture Proverbs 31:10-31, Saturday, July 13, at 10 a.m., New Zion Missionary Baptist Church Pinola.

The decendants of Asa and Rosie Owens Johnson will meet for their annual reunion on July 13th at the Magee Civic Center in Magee. Please come and enjoy a time of fellowship and a meal at the noon hour.

July 14

New Zion M.B Church Pinola celebrates the 7th Year Pastoral Anniversary honoring Rev. Ricardo McNair & First Lady Geneice McNair. Theme: A Pastor Who Proclaims the Gospel. Scripture: 1Corinthians 9:14. Guest speaker Rev. G. Mitchell Chatman, pastor of Mt. Pisgah M.B. Church, Raleigh. Join us Sunday, July 14, at 1:30 p.m.

Oak Grove Baptist Church 353 Dale Rd., New Hebron, invites you to their annual revival Sunday, July 14, at 1 p.m. The evangelist for the week of July 15-19 will be Pastor Samuel C. Newton, Pineville Baptist Church, Waynesborro, MS. Worship begin each night at 7:30.

Annual revival at Pine Grove MB Church D'Lo will begin on Sunday, July 14, at 1:30 p.m. The speaker will be Pastor Anthony Watts. The speaker for Monday through Wednesday will be pastor Dwight Robinson. Services will begin at 7:15 p.m. nightly.

July 20

Saturday, July 20 at 10 a.m. come to the Harrisville Library for Movies in the Morning. Join us for our presentation of the 2018 Warner Bros. production of, Ready Player One. This movie is rated PG-13 and runs for 140 minutes. *PG-13 rating is for sci-fi violence, bloody images, partial nudity and language.

July 21

James Chapel Church and pastor invite your pastor and church family to our annual revival. Revival services start Sunday, July 21, at 2 p.m. with Pastor Willie B. Hobbs of Nazareth Baptist Church, delivering the afternoon message. The guest speakers for the week are the following: Monday night - Pastor James Dampier Sr. of Mt. Carmen Church, Prentiss; Tuesday night - Pastor Ralph Walker of Good Hope M.B.Church, Magee; Wednesday night - Pastor Troy Durr of St. Peter M.B. Church, Magee; Thursday night- Pastor Jeremiah Keys of Providence M.B. Church, Collins; Friday night - Pastor Darren Clay of Shady Oak Church, Collins. Nightly services for the week will begin at 7:15 pm.

Information

2019 Mississippi Watermelon Festival is currently accepting applications for arts and craft vendors for July 19 and 20. Space is limited. More information at www.mswatermelonfestival.com or call 601-517-3510.

“Celebrate Recovery” meets every Thursday night at Overflow Church at 6 p.m., 222 Railroad Dr. SE Magee, MS 39111.

Morning prayer and afternoon luncheon is held every Thursday at Mt. Moriah Church. Prayer time is 11 a.m. until noon. Lunch and fellowship time is 12:15-1:15 p.m. Prayer and lunch are open to all people to get spiritually fed and natural food for the soul. Senior citizens, the needy and the homeless, come and bring a friend. Mt. Moriah Church is located at 160 Mt. Moriah Church Road, Magee.

The Books-n-Lunch Club meets at the Magee Library at 12:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month to discuss a book chosen for adult readers. New participants are welcome. Pick up or prepare a lunch item to share and join the group, or just visit. Call the library at 601-849-3747 for information.

Magee First UMC livestreams Sunday morning worship services at 10 a.m. weekly via mageefumc.org. Services are also archived for viewing convenience.

The Simpson County Federation of Democratic Women meets at the E911 Building in Mendenhall the third Saturday of each month from 10-11 a.m.

American Legion Post 74 meets the 3rd Tuesday of each month. at the VFW, Hwy 49, Magee, at 6:30 p.m. Veterans and active duty service personnel welcome.

Lunch and Prayer is held every Tuesday from 12-1 p.m. at BridgePointe Church, 123 Choctaw Street E., Magee. Hosted by Genesis (a BridgePointe Ministry.)

Weekly Prayer will be held every Thursday at noon at the Faith Tabernacle COGIC located across from the Goodwater Barber School in Magee. For info call 601-849- 4007.

Preschool story time is held at Mendenhall Public Library on Thursdays at 10 a.m. Bring your preschooler for stories, songs and crafts.The library offers many activities for children of all ages during the week and after school.