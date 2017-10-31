Arrest Reports 11-2-2017

The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office reported 27 arrests from October 23 to October 30.

The SCSO reported the following additional arrests: warrant (8), old fines, technical violation center (2), malicious mischief, possession of a controlled substance (3), disturbing the peace, hold, DUI 1st other (6), driving with license suspended, possession of paraphernalia (2), and DUI.

The Mendenhall Police Department reported 2 arrests from October 23 to October 30.

The MPD reported the following arrests: warrant and driving with license suspended.

The Magee Police Department reported 8 arrests from October 23 to October 30.

The MPD reported the following additional arrests: trespassing, DUI 1st other (2), warrant (2), open container, and DUI 1st (2).