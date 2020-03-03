Arrest Reports 3-5-2020

The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office reported 17 arrests from February 24 to March 2.

The SCSO reported the following additional arrests: domestic violence (2), warrants (5), MDOC (2), DUI 1st, court order, false report of crime, burglary, driving with license suspended (2), disturbing the peace, and reckless driving.

The Mendenhall Police Department reported 3 arrests from February 24 to March 2.

The MPD reported the following additional arrests: driving with license suspended (2), and warrant.

The Magee Police Department reported 9 arrests from February 24 to March 2.

Christopher Grantham of 105-A Pine Avenue Collins MS was arrested on February 28 and charged with possession of marijuana with intent.

The MPD reported the following arrests: hold, family disturbance, disturbing the peace, DUI 1st, warrant (3), and public drunk.