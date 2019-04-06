Arrest Reports 6-6-19

Tue, 06/04/2019 - 2:50pm

The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office reported 17 arrests from May 27 to June 3.

Anthony Bradford of 222 North Oak Mize MS was arrested in May 31 and charged with trafficking controlled substances.

Gary Walker of Lishman Road Braxton MS was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana.

The SCSO reported the following additional arrest: aggravated assault, possession of paraphernalia (4), DUI 1st (2), no insurance, disturbing the peace (3), simple assault, warrant, driving with license suspended, trespassing, and hold.

The Mendenhall Police Department reported 11 arrests from May 27 to June 3.

Marcelle Williams of 340 Camper Street Mendenhall MS was arrested on May 30 and charged with possession of marijuana and a stolen firearm.

James Haley of 205 Guthrie Carter Road Moselle MS was arrested on May 27 and charged with possession of marijuana.

The MPD reported the following arrests: DUI 1st, domestic violence (2), assault on police officer, possession of stolen property, driving with license suspended (2), DUI 1st other, and phone harassment.

The Magee Police Department reported 6 arrests from May 27 to June 3.

Tracy Turcotte of 194 Albert Runnels Road Mount Olive MS was arrested on May 39 and charged with felony embezzlement.

The MPD reported the following arrests: DUI 1st (2), selling without a permit, shoplifting, disturbing the peace.

