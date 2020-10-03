Earn your high school dipolma

Earn your high school diploma!

In just 22 weeks! Tuition, Room and Board is absolutely free!

Youth ChalleNGe, located at Camp Shelby Ms. is the premier alternative education program for 16 to 18 year old youth who are struggling in school, or no longer attending. The program has a focus on job training, social skills and self-discipline.

The program is designed to meet the needs of today’s youth. The program also offers college classes through a local university.

They accept male and female applicants. For an application or more information call 1-800-507-6253 or visit the website at msyouthchallenge.org.