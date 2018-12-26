Chamber chatter and what the new year holds

Chris Purdum and I were recently asked to help the Magee Chamber of Commerce fill a couple of vacancies on the Board of Directors.

Having served on the board in the past, I had an idea of what would be expected so--no big deal--I was happy to help.

Chris also had a pretty good idea of what to look for because he has served his time on the Chamber board and as president.

We helped with our assignments during Crazy Day. The next big project was the Christmas Parade, which was held earlier in the month. Aside from a few minor issues it came off pretty well also. The final big project for the year will be the annual Chamber of Commerce banquet, and the date has already been set for Thursday, March 7 with a reception to start at 5:30.

A few new awards will be presented for the new year. Plans are to establish Business of the Year and Business Partner of the Year awards in addition to the Spirit of Magee Award and the Outstanding Citizen Award. The Chamber board will also decide whether to add more members to the Hall of Fame.

An election committee with the goal of filling vacancies on the board has been named.

Serving on the Chamber board is a commitment that should not be taken lightly. The board is responsible for making all Chamber sponsored events happen. The job not only requires members’ time but also their diligence in making sure resources are available to fund events.

So if you are only interested in building your resume by being part of the Chamber board, it’s probably not something you should consider.a

But if you are interested in rolling up your sleeves and being part of the team, this job could be a good fit for you.

Christian Carrico, who like myself is pulling another tour on the board, presented a great idea on renovating the park at McNair Springs, which is a bit under utilized since Magee opened the Sportsplex. But McNair Springs could still be put to good use. The obvious use includes providing additional ball fields to catch the overflow of games that sometimes occurs with all the tournaments played at the Sportsplex.

The park itself is really pretty, but like anything else it requires maintenance. Because of requirements of the new fields as well as the lack of free inmate labor, probably not as much as is being done to maintain McNair Springs as could have been. The park has a nice pavillion that is in pretty good shape other than needing a new roof in the future, according to Carrico.

The board is interested in looking at McNair Springs as a project for the Chamber as well as the community.

The Magee and Mendenhall Chambers of Commerce play a big role in the success of our community. If you have some spare time and would like to help this community grow, being a volunteer with the Chamber would be a great place to start.