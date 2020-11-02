A few big milestones passed this past week

We were sadened by the news that Mr. Dale Yelverton died suddenly over the weekend, and it came as a sad surprise to get the news Saturday morning. We have been friends with the family over the years and know about experiencing the loss of a loved one. You guys will remain in our prayers. Shirley has been our long-term friend at the newspaper. Stephen and brother Tim we have also known for years. Dale was the uncle to Brooks, our son-in-law.

On a happier note we were able to celebrate the 93rd birthday this weekend of Nancy’s dad, Harold. On Sunday we drove up to Lula for some family time. The grandkids put this birthday celebration together. Good job, Patrick and Anna Lauren. We had some good food and some good fun. It’s great that they value spending time with family. Their dedication will keep the bonds stronger over the years.

Speaking of birthdays, had my father lived he would have been 100 years old last Friday. It is hard to imagine all the changes he saw during his lifetime. One of the traits I like most about him was his great sense of humor so he was fun to be around. It was not unusual for us to play practical jokes on each other.

I remember one year for my birthday he gave me a box of bb’s, stating that Christmas was coming next month and maybe I would get a bb gun.

On a different note, we appreciate the fact that the city is working to correct issues in the community, particularly when it comes to dressing the city up. Last week we noted that the grass at the Magee Library was not being cut, and as soon as the weather broke the city came out and cut the grass.

Last week the Mississippi Press Association held their annual “roast” to help fund the Education Foundation, which provides scholarships to students who pursue a journalism degree. The target of the roast was Wyatt Emmerich.

From time to time we run his columns. He does not mince words when he gets on a subject. He took a hard line stance against the Kemper Power Plant along with coal gasification. He also took on the legal profession over tort reform. So it would not be hard to find folks who would be willing to take a shot at him.

Thus, he was the target last week of a roast panel. He really had a good sense of humor, however. Delbert Hosemann got “a holt of him” but his comments were in good taste.

I was able to visit with my mentor, Charlie Dunagin, who was the publisher until his retirement in McComb. Wyatt spoke of Charlie with great admiration. All and all, a lot of funds were raised and everyone enjoyed themselves.