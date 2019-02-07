Fourth of July is here and we have a lot to be thankful for

Sunday morning we were sitting in church and before I knew what was going on our service turned to patriotism. The preacher said that there are so many things to be disappointed in regarding today’s American society but he followed a different vein and spoke more about what we should appreciate in our country.

Our nation, the United States of America, is the most affluent and powerful country in the entire world. If we can learn how to work together more closely we can remain that way. Even with some earning minimum wage with what is considered below poverty level we have more than other countries around the entire world. We have safeguards in place to protect those who otherwise could not fend for themselves. We have programs in place to assist with housing and nutrition for those who are less fortunate.

Our nation was founded on Christian principles, and the very core of our government is based on those principles. An overwhelming majority of the framers of our Constitution were practicing Christians.

Sure, our nation is in turmoil right now over several issues. One of the main ones is that of women’s choice or plainly stated--abortion. If you are a practicing Christian the answer is pretty clear--life starts at the point of conception and it is wrong under any circumstances to take another’s life.

Many other hot button issues right now are being debated by the national parties, but again, if you go back to the Bible, the standards are pretty clear. They are there in black and white, and it is clear what is acceptable and what is not.

What we need to do is learn to work together as a country and respect the rights of others as long as those rights do not violate our basic tenets and come up with reasonable compromises.

Everything we do now is strictly along party lines and no one is willing to negotiate what is good for everyone. It is more like “you are either with me or you are against me,” and that mentality is not good for working out problems.

I am from the tail end of the Baby Boomer Generation. My dad was a World War II veteran so I, more than many, can appreciate the sacrifices that generation made as well as others that have risked their lives to preserve the freedoms that we hold dear.

There have been many other conflicts since World War II and if history is correct we will continue to experience more conflicts to pay the cost for our rights and freedoms. Just don’t forget that the values we hold so dearly came at a high cost, and if we want to keep those rights and privileges and hand them down to future generations, we need to be prepared to defend them.

Here’s wishing you a happy and safe July 4th!