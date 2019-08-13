God sure has blessed our family with a precious baby

I overheard daughter Anna Lauren speaking to her new baby who was born on August 1 in Memphis. She said, “Now be sweet and Poppie will write a column about your arrival and we can put in up on your bedroom wall.”

This should not come as much of a surprise in that the family is quite often the topic of my column.

So here goes our story about our newest addition to the family--Anne Caroline Baldwin.

Early in the game it was determined that learning the gender of the baby before his or her birth was of great importance, unlike in the old days when you found out what you had when the baby arrived.

In the grand spirit of the gender reveal, it was only appropriate that son-in-law Brooks should hit a golf ball to determine whether the addition to the family would be boy or girl. When the ball exploded off the tee there was a pink puff of smoke. Thus, it would be a girl.

A couple of weeks later I noticed that Nancy and Anna Lauren were sending out shower invitations, only to find out that Anna Lauren and someone named “Anne Caroline” were inviting people to a baby shower. That is when I learned what the baby’s name was to be. This was so that someone would know the baby’s initials in the event that they wanted to get a monogram on a gift. So the name I had been using, “Earl,” was to be replaced with Anne Caroline.

At the end of July Anna Lauren went for her doctor’s appointment and was told that if she did not have the baby before Thursday, August 1, they would check her in to have it on that day. Nancy and I, as well as Brooks’ parents, Rhonda and Charles Baldwin of Magee, headed to Memphis on Wednesday afternoon. Nancy had told Anna Lauren on a number of occasions that we had spaghetti at my mom’s house the night before she was born. Nothing would do but for Nancy to make a big pot of spaghetti and take it to Memphis.

Anna Lauren’s labor pains started on Wednesday. She was to check in at 5 a.m. on Thursday, August 1, so everything was going according to schedule.

The nurses were checking back on her pretty regularly. At 2 p.m. on Thursday we were graced with our granddaughter’s arrival.

Anne Caroline came into this world with a head of black hair and weighing 7.13 pounds. She was a little Brooks Baldwin all over. How could that baby help but be beautiful with two pretty parents?

We waited until after 2 p.m. on Friday and took the new family home. Another new tradition I knew nothing about was a “Push Prize.” It seems that now when a woman has a baby you have to get her a gift. Brooks did well with a new piece of jewelry to commemorate the occasion.

I have been asked a number of times what the baby was to call Nancy and me. Initially, Nancy was going to be Dazzle, but Anna Lauren said that sounded like a pole dancer. I told her Mr. Brown would be fine for me. That did not work either. Anna suggested Poppie so Poppie it is. Nancy was to become Fancy.

We spent a leisurely day on Saturday tending to little details and making several trips to the store to make sure we had everything they needed. Mom and babe were doing well so everything was just fine and dandy.

Mid-morning on Sunday it was time for Poppie and Fancy to get their things together and make the journey home. Mom, Dad and Anne Caroline were doing well so it was time for us to get back to work. Nancy had planned to drive back up the next weekend but everything is going so well that we will probably delay another week.

And, yes, there have been an awful lot of prayers lifted up for us and the new baby and we truely do appreciate that.