It may be fall but there is still a lot of golf going on

This past week marked the beginning of fall. Hard to believe with some of the weather we have been having that we are supposedly in the cooler part of the year.

I had the opportunity last week to play golf for a good cause. Dr. Rudy Runnels was hosting a tournament for relief for those who suffered from the volcano in Hondurus. He and his son Riley were actually in Hondurus when it struck the year before. They were doing mission work.

There was a large field of golfers for the tournament. We had a great lunch provided by Chris Williams and tee’d off at 1 p.m. Our team was Brien Hubbard, Kannan Stubbs and me.

We had a good time playing with Jacob Blakeney, Julian Harper and Marney Walker from Peoples Bank.

Only problem was we were not in the winner’s bracket. I think we came in four or five under. What is scary is when they have to play my shots and we did a few that day.

Saturday morning Brien and I met up again for another round with plans to watch football that afternoon at The Vault. We had fun, but the scoring left something to be desired.

I suppose if you want to get good at the game of golf, it will take more practice. Somehow my drives seem to be improving. Now my irons are suffering. I guess it is too much to ask for it all to come together at one time.

The Members Golf Association is getting ready to host one of the last big tournaments of the year--The Bar-B-Q tournament. The format for this event is a two-person scramble.

The tournament is set for October 12 and 13 with an entry deadline of October 5.

The tournament is a two day event, and the cost is $150 per person. This includes carts and a Calcutta on Saturday night featuring Billy Loftin’s famous St. Louis Style Ribs with all the fixings.

Tee times are set for 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. The number of players will determine the number of flights. Championship flight will payout $800 for first; the other flights will pay first $600, second $450 and

third $300.

Entry forms are available at the club house, or you may contact Wayne Hilton at 601-382-1484 or Chris Craft at 601-382-0324. The number for the club house is 601-849-3567.

A lot of people are talking about how good our Simpson County Country Club golf course is looking. I don’t recall ever seeing the fairways as green as they are this time of year. There were a lot of positive comments as to how well the greens are putting. It is evident there is and has been a lot of time and effort invested. Way to go!