Law to list public notices only on-line

  • 46 reads
Tue, 02/25/2020 - 3:00pm

A bill that originated in the Mississippi Senate would give local government entities the option of running their legal notices on a government sponsored web-site and would no longer require that they be published in local community newspapers.  A companion bill is going though the House with the same goal. 

  If passed in its existing format the bill would go into effect in July 2020.  We do not feel that this is good for communities and their knowledge of what their local governments are doing and of how they are spending their funds. 

  What these legislative bodies may not realize is that this service already exists and has been in operation for years through the Mississippi Press Association.  The site to view local notices along with those across the state is mspublicnotices.org.   This paper, along with most other papers, posts their legal notices each week with the Press Association and no one is charged for this service; it is part of the services that are offered through your local newspaper. 

  If the legislature passes these bills, they will literally create a whole  new level of government to manage something that is already being done for them.  Imagine the task of trying assimilate all the data from various organizations around the state and then managing that data in a workable fashion. 

  Another issue is the lack of dependable internet service in rural parts of the state.  That means people in those areas may never know what is being proposed and being done by government entities. 

  A recent survey by the Mississippi Press Association shows that seven of ten Mississippi households read their local newspapers, and over half of the respondents recall reading public notices in their newspaper. 

  It would be unfair not to mention that newspapers are compensated for publishing legal notices at a rate which is approximately one-third of the open rate, which is established by the Mississippi Legislature. 

  Our main concern, though, is transparency. Without required notice to the community our local governments have no one to be accountable to. 

  What would happen if voting places changed and no one is given notice?  What would happen if the local government adopted new ordinances and no one is given notice?  These are just the surface problems. This change would go to the very root of government accountability.  While in most agencies this would not be an issue, what if these agencies were not good stewards?

Obituaries

Curtis Henry Graham
Curtis Henry Graham died peacefully of natural causes and was ushered into God’s presence on the... READ MORE
Randell Ainsworth
Mary Katherine Powell Miller
Mark A. Guy
Sherry Brown
James Raylon Mathew

Social

Community Calendar 2-27-2020
February 29 The Disciples of Christ Family Center will honor First Lady Elmira Willis with a special brunch on Saturday, February 29, at 10:30 a.m.
Family’s memorial
The Sip Discount Wine & Liquor Ribbon Cutting
Magee General Hopital celebrated it’s new Emergency Department
Job seekers are invited to Co-Lin Job Fair
Job seekers are invited to Co-Lin Job Fair

Weddings & Engagements

Stewart and Warren to wed March 30
Ms. Sheila Stewart and her late husband, Tommy Stewart, of Harrisville are pleased to announce the... READ MORE
Garrity, Jones to wed Feb. 2
Jones and Dupre’ to wed June 16
Arender and McIntyre to wed
Banis, Fewell to unite June 2
Smith and Sanford to wed

Copyright 2018 • The Magee Courer & Simpson County News
206 Main Ave. N. • Magee, MS 39111 • (601) 849-3434

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.