Magee Trojans are playing like mighty warriors

We were sitting in the office on Tuesday morning and someone said, “You know Simpson Academy is playing for the state playoffs.”

It is not unusual for Simpson to be state champs or to be playing for state. What is unusual, though, is when one of our public schools is in the final countdown.

So Simpson was playing Tuesday afternoon in Senatobia against Magnolia Heights and will come back this Thursday and play either one or two games which will be determined by win or loss. The winner of the Thursday game will determine whether Simpson or Magnolia Heights will be state champs.

The Magee Trojans are playing the West Marion Trojans. Magee was beaten in the first round in Foxworth by a score of 6-3. Columbia then traveled to Magee for the next “Battle of the Trojans.”

West Marion then had to travel to Magee on Monday. There would be a completely different outcome with Magee having the home team advantage. The home team dominated the Magee fields and won 11-4 over West Marion.

This would leave Magee and West Marion tied at one game each with the final game set on Tuesday at Foxworth. The winner of this game will be declared the South State Champion and will face the North State Champion this coming Saturday in Jackson.

The projected winner of North State is North Pontotoc.

So it will come down to the winner of the Magee and West Marion game versus North Pontotoc.

This final game will take place at Trustmark Park in Pearl. It is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Wednesday, and the second game will be at 4 p.m. on Thursday for the best two out of three.

The high school administration said there is no recollection of Magee playing for South State Championship. David Dunn, director of the Magee Park and Recreation Department for the City of Magee, said the last time Magee was in the South State Playoffs was in the 1979-80 time frame.

Depending on how the games turn out, Magee Trojans may have the chance to play for State Champs later in the week. Good Luck, Trojans!