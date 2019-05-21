Nancy, best of luck on your new job, and turning 120

So last week at the paper we had a couple of milestones. First, The Magee Courier celebrated our 120th anniversary. The second was the fact that my life partner decided to pursue a new career. Let’s talk about the latter first.

Nancy and I have been working together for 26 years here at the newspapers. She started when we had an opening in the front office. At the time she was a teller working at Citizen’s State Bank, now PriorityOne. She was a teller but had worked as a loan secretary, and way back she had managed a savings and loan.

Now she is off to manage Ferguson Federal Credit Union.

It was a hard decision but one that will be good for her and in turn it will be good for us. Monday of this week was her first day on the new job. It seems like yesterday that she used to run up and down the sidelines taking football photos as well as doing anything else that was needed at the paper.

I sure am going to miss her...

We had our 120th anniversary for The Courier last week. At 120 years we are the second oldest continiously operating business in Simpson County. The oldest is Simpson County News, which is 147 years old.

Shelley Fairchild, who has the staff designation as the “party girl” at the paper, agreed to take this on as a project. She was in charge of our birthday. We decided to give away goodies as well as having a customer appreciation for our readers and businesses.

We cooked hamburgers, and hot dogs, gave away prizes and really had a good time. A good crowd turned out.

A special thanks to those who sent plants and other stuff that was really nice. It was fun also to see all the readers as well as business customers.

Some of the comments really touched me. Personally it was good to hear from some of the readers thanking me for keeping them informed, particularly with some of those difficult issues we have to broach. Sometimes it is as though you are on your own. It was encouraging to have folks express their appreciation.

We do not take our job lightly, and when we have to call folks out we try really hard to do what is right. So, the validation encourages us. Thanks.