Ok, I am a little fat but please give me a break

B less my dear wife’s heart, she has done such a wonderful job on her diet and has lost a bunch of weight and feels really good. That is great, but now she is on me in a big way to do the same thing.

I know I put on weight, and I know that I need to lose some weight, but when my britches are too small I still must have clothes to wear. My sweet wife just replies, “Well, you need to lose a few.” I know that, but I still have to put clothes on and go to work.

Over the weekend I was going to buy a pair of jeans. Though Nancy wants me to get a smaller size, I thought it would be nice to get a pair that fit--why would I want to buy a pair that is too tight? I already have some of those. Walking around in tight britches is not fun nor is wearing shirts that are threatening to pop the buttons off. I think that is why the dog leaves the room, for fear of being hit by one of those flying buttons.

I get hot and sweat; my wife is cold and cuts the heat on. Of course, by the time I have finished getting dressed in the sauna at the house I look like I have spent the day in the sweat shop.

I get it--I need to cut back and do some exercise. Now, I get scolded when I run out of air. Then I get, “Why are you breathing so hard?”

That’s pretty easy--I’m out of shape and out of air.

How did I get this way? I over indulged and under performed. Again, pretty simple. But when your wife gets you a plate that has sideboards on it, well, it is difficult to cut back. I say, “That is too much food.”

“Eat what you want” is her response, but I went to the school of Clean Your Plate, so I eat it all, including the load on the sideboards.

So I am thinking the game plan is this: she is going to get real skinny and drop me. We went to her class reunion last weekend and all her classmates were commenting on how nice she looks. So, my plan is this. Yes, I have already started reducing portions and I have started exercising.

Just last year I was able to lose 35 pounds, and surely I can do it again.

The difference this time is that I plan to keep it off. I have noticed that I used to be able to lose 10 pounds in the course of a week, but not so now.

There is a good chance you will see me panting beside the road. That’s because I am still short of air, but some day in the near future that will not be the case. Hopefully, on that same day in the future, some of those smaller pants Nancy wants me to wear will not cut me in half.

So for the time being it looks like a lot of baked chicken and other healthy food!