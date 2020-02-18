Simpson County a Second Amendment Safe Haven?

It should concern everyone that there is push on to designate Simpson County as a Second Amendment Safe Haven. The movement seems to have many supporters.

For a second time, aresolution has come before the county Board of Supervisors for their consideration for adoption.

Basically supporters of the proposal are asking that if any law is passed opposing the Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms, the county will not require the sheriff to enforce those laws.

However, the sheriff is bound to enforce all laws and therefore cannot be selective on which of those laws he chooses to enforce. To go a step further, the resolution submitted to the board says that the county will spend public funds defending this right to bear arms. It also would require the board to instruct other employees of the county not to restrict Second Amendment rights.

This is the same thing as having a sanctuary city like San Francisco, where the locals choose whether they want to enforce immigration laws.

The most recent proposal was presented by Wayne Womack, a leader in the Simpson County Conservative Men’s Group. We called Rep. Price Wallace and asked why such a resolution would be necessary. I said, “We already have the right to bear arms and protect ourselves.” He said simply that this prevents the sheriff from having to enforce any anti- Second Amendment legislation. I asked if the law were changed would the sheriff not have an obligation to enforce the new laws, and Wallace said, “Yes, he would.”

Is the county willing to give up federal funding to create a Second Amendment Safe Haven? The federal government pays for many public education programs, infrastructure improvements and the list goes on.

The federal government can restrict funds to districts that do not follow federal law. Enacting the Safe Haven proposal could easily cost us funds. This area had to enact the federally mandated 55 mile an hour speed limit that many objected to because of the possibility of losing federal highway funding.

We are not advocating that there should be Second Amendment restrictions, but we already have the constitutional right to bear arms and protect ourselves.

From talking with the sheriff we feel he is quite capable of enforcing our constitutional protection to keep and bear arms and that this proposal is not necessary.

We asked members of the board why they would consider this when there are so many real needs in the county like roads and abandoned animals. Their response was that “this is not going to cost anything to do. The other programs come with a cost attached.” One board member responded “This will make people feel good.”

Anarcy is defined as

“a state of disorder due to absence or nonrecognition of authority.”

“We must ensure public order in a country threatened with anarchy."

Surely, this is not what Simpson County wants to be known for and surely our supervisors will think through all the ramifications of adopting this resolution before taking action.