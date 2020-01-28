Southern Pine provides service to a good part of the county

By PAT BROWN,
Tue, 01/28/2020 - 9:25am

Alot of folks may not realize just how many people are serviced by Southern Pine in Simpson County, but the company has a big foot print with 8,108 residential customers and 192 business customers.  Interestingly, 99 church customers and 103 poultry farms are also listed as customers. 

  Jason Seigfried, CEO for Southern Pine, was a recent guest at the Magee Lions Club.  He was invited to present the program by Lion and County Supervisor Randy Moore. 

   Seigfried explained that Southern Pine is an electric cooperative owned by their membership.  The big difference between them and Entergy, which also services areas of Simpson County, is that Entergy is owned by investors. 

   Southern Pine has 10,000 miles of lines and 67,000 meters/customers.  Their goal is to provide service to their customers at an economical rate.  The chairman of the 13 member board happens to be former Simpson County Supervisor Mickey Berry, and we are also represented by Fountaine McNair as a member-at-large to the governing board of Southern Pine.  According to Seigfried, the company is valued at $500 million with an annual revenue stream of $200 million. 

  One of the big projects that Southern Pine is working on along with other electric cooperatives is the opportunity to provide rural internet.  They are already providing lines and services so providing internet service in their area would be a logical next step.  According to Seigfried, six electrical co-ops are already providing this service. 

   The ability to access the internet provides opportunities in education, which is necessary for today’s students to remain competitive, and programs like telemedicine in some circumstances could be the answer to healthcare in rural communities across the nation.

  In Mississippi 25 cooperatives serve the state, 10 of which are distribution centers.  Fifteen of those are through the Tennessee Valley Authority. 

  Siegfried provided some quick tips from Southern Pine regarding heating and cooling cost.

  Use LED lighting for your home--it is seven times more efficient than traditional lighting.  Change filters regularly for heating and cooling units.  If you have ceiling fans turn them off when you are not at home.  Make sure appliances are free from obstructions and dust.  This makes for smoother operations and therefore more efficient use of energy and lower cost.

