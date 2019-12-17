For us, Christmas season is about spending time with family

I suspect what I enjoy the most about the holiday season is the hustle and bustle of it all. Both Nancy and I have birthdays at this time of year as well as other events so we find ourselves in full on operation during the holidays.

You have to pick and choose sometimes because of the busy schedule. Last week was one of those times. I took off on Thursday afternoon to travel to the Delta for some duck hunting.

We did very little damage to the fowl population. As a matter of fact, there is only one less goose than there was before we started. But we did have a swell time.

We hunted with my college roommate and his sons along with my son-in-law, Brooks. I am not sure he is going to hunt with me much more in that this was another busted trip, but we did have a large time and did not have to clean a bunch of ducks.

We ended up at The Commissary for lunch and spent the afternoon carrying on. Friday night was the Ducks Unlimited Banquet so we got tickets and went to that. I must be getting old because by the time the live auction was over I got the keys and went out to the truck for a snooze.

...Only to be rudely awakened by the boys when they had finished collecting their prizes. Can you imagine they would hold animous toward me for sleeping? Children--what do they know?

So Brooks and I were given a yard pass to stay in Tunica Friday night but that did not mean we could tarry on Saturday morning. Actually, I was up at 5 a.m. but I thought, no, I would let Brooks sleep in. It wasn’t long after 6 when we started getting calls-- where are you? The yard pass had been called due. Understandably.

Anna Lauren was having the office party at her house and we had to go pitch in. We did the required “honey dos” and when it came party time everything was perfect.

Again, by about 8:00 my bedtime was drawing near. I started wondering where would be the best location to hide and go to sleep. Finally, I decided to go to the bedroom, of all places, and just build a wall of pillows in hopes I would not be noticed.

That did not last for long. Nancy has learned that when it gets quiet she can find me by looking in the bedroom. Surprise, surprise--there I was.

She suggested that I should go lie down with baby granddaughter Anne Caroline. I told Nancy that I might squish her and that I was fine where I was.

Sunday morning rolled around and it was time to load up and head back to Magee.

Christmas week we will be helping to get the food together at the church for the annual Christmas meal we do in the community.

We will be traveling back to Memphis on Christmas Eve. Then back home on Christmas Day so we can work on Thursday after Christmas. But I will get to see my sister in Memphis this year and we can do the holiday with Nancy’s dad and nephew and his family.

As the song goes- “It’s the most wonderful time of the year.” May you and yours have a safe and Merry Christmas Season!