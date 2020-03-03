Watching those children grow, my, it sure is fun

We have a group of friends whose children we have watched grow up together and start families of their own. It sure has been fun over the years.

Last weekend we helped celebrate the wedding of the daughter of some of our great friends, Gary and Lezlie Williams. Lauren was married in a beautiful ceremony in Mobile, Ala. Her new husband is Hank Hopkins.

Our daughter Anna Lauren and Lauren have been big friends over the years. Anna Lauren was part of the wedding party. Nancy and I were drafted to go down and watch Anne Caroline, our new grand baby, while Anna Lauren and her husband Brooks were doing their thing.

A big reception for the couple was held on Thursday night, but we were not able to attend because we were having Anna and the crew down Thursday. We did, however, head down early Friday morning, just in time to get in a round of golf.

Brooks and I traveled together, and Nancy, Anna Lauren and Anne Caroline came down together. They had to be in Mobile by 10 a.m. so they left early also.

We got in a round of golf at the Robert Trent Jones course in Mobile, where we played the Crossings, and then headed to the hotel, The Battle House, in downtown Mobile. This place was swanky.

That evening we let the kids go do their thing and Mom and I watched the baby--more like Nancy watched the baby while I napped.

Of course, Chris and Jaime Craft were there with their newborn, and Jaime and Casie Peters along with hubby JP were there for the wedding. So everyone was running around doing the wedding thing with little children in tow. Hillary Britt Copeland was part of the wedding party as well as Lauren’s cousin, Maggie Williams McMillian. Without a doubt I have left some names out so accept this apology on the front end.

The ceremony was really nice and the reception afterward left nothing to be desired. The food was great as was the band that played that evening.

Other than getting locked out of our room about five times when the key would not work, we had a really nice time and the event was great.

We would like to wish the best to the new couple, Mr. and Mrs. Hank Hopkins.