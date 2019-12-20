We are fortunate still to have the spirit of community here

Through its many trials and tribulations we are still so very fortunate to be able to call Simpson County home.

Despite the fact that we have to disagree with people sometimes when it comes down to it, we all still step in and do the right thing when the chips are down. And in all honesty, the folks we disagree with sometimes are not inherently bad folks, they just do things in a way we occasionally have to call them on.

Think about this for a moment. The good people at Magee First United Methodist Church operate a food bank every month for the less fortunate in our community. My long-time buddy Alfred Pace and his family work tirelessly on the Food for Families program. They fed in the neighborhood of 450 people at their church’s Thanksgiving meal, some of whom might not have gotten a meal otherwise.

First Baptist Church of Magee will open their doors on Christmas morning and prepare meals, probably for some of the same people. They also adopted families for Christmas to see that children did not have to do without gifts on Christmas morning.

I was getting my teeth cleaned at Doctor Slover’s Thursday when the hygienist told me she was from Mize. Everyone knows Mize had serious storm damage this week, and I inquired whether she had damage. She told me that her brother-in-law lost everything they owned. I reached into my pocket, handed her some money and told her to check with him and find out what the immediate needs are. I then called a couple of friends who said to do whatever is needed and they would do their share. That is what we do--when called on, we respond.

This is not to toot our own horns. It is about the fact that God has blessed us and in return we help when and where we can.

I recently challenged our Brotherhood at First Baptist to provide meals to the community at times other than holidays. I hope that comes to fruition. We will see.

Another great thing about our community is the organizations that are willing to come to the aid of the community.

Look around at our banks. They are willing to help support every event that comes to our community. Both the elected leadership for Magee and Mendenhall are instrumental in making events happen, like Mendenhall in May or Magee’s Crazy Day. Without the city’s assistance these events might not come off.

Many of our smaller organization provide scholarships to local students to attend college.

We can not forget the county leadership. They are always there to help in any way they can. A lot of what you see from the county other than providing basic services includes economic development projects. They operate the D’Lo Water Park as well as other facilities in the county.

The county is quick to respond in the event of emergencies. We all seem to take it for granted that someone will be there when we need them in a crisis, but if you live in Simpson County they will actually be there to help.

If you stop to think about it, we come from a community where folks rally in a time of need. It would be hard to find a better place to call home.