What a fun ride, watching the kids grow up

By PAT BROWN,
Mon, 11/20/2017 - 1:44pm

T here is no doubt it is a blessing from God to have children and watch them grow up into responsible adults.  One of our best friends will be “jumping the broom” next weekend and it has been such a pleasure being her friend as well as being friends to the entire family.

Our buddy, Carsyn Byars, has found the young man she is starting her new life with and we are so excited for her.  Carsyn and her high school sweetie, Davin Burch, will be getting married Saturday at Goodwater Church.

  Our relationship with her family goes back years and it is more than just a friendship; it is a true love and respect for each other’s family. 

Carsyn and our daughter Anna Lauren were cheerleaders coming up and were best of friends.  We did family vacations together from the beach to the mountains and all parts in between. 

The thing about true friendships is you don’t have to be together all the time, but you are there when the time important times come.  That is the way we consider Carsyn.  The same goes for the rest of the family. 

So, in addition to doing all the same things in high school, like Anna Lauren, Carsyn chose to pursue a career in nursing.  When they got jobs, it turned out that they both lived in the same apartment complex in Jackson, which was a relief for Mom and Dad on both sides. 

Carsyn is now working to become a nurse practitioner, and fiance Davin is coaching ball at Richton.  If they are like Nancy and me, we moved away from family and that made our bond even stronger because we had to depend on each other so much. 

  Carsyn has asked Anna Lauren to be a part of the wedding party.  She was in Anna Lauren’s wedding and did such a wonderful job singing.  But I would have expected nothing less.

Carsyn participated in American Idol when she was growing up, and of course Nancy and Anna Lauren were part of the entourage that followed her to New Orleans for the second phase.  She spent a lot of time in voice lessons and training and she is so talented.   

We have had the privilege of getting to know Davin over the past couple of years.  He is a Smith County boy and a very likable young man. 

In addition to coaching sports, he was quite the athlete himself growing up.

 Davin enjoys the outdoors and hunting so he and Carsyn should be right at home.   Did I mention that Carsyn, like Anna Lauren, is a deer hunter?  I was there when Carsyn got her first deer. 

  So to Carsyn and Davin from the Brown Family, we wish you the fondest regards, best wishes for the wedding and we love you a bunch!

Byars and Burch to exchange vows Nov. 25

Mr. and Mrs. James Mangum and Mr. and Mrs. Danny Burch are pleased to announce the engagement of their children, Olivia Carsyn Byars and Davin James Burch.

