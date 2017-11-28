Magee Tour of Homes is Sunday, December 3

The Ollie Mayhall Circle BYW of the First Baptist Church of Magee is hosting a Christmas Tour of Homes on Sunday, December 3, from 2-4 p.m.

Tickets for the tour are $10 and are available at the homes, the Magee Chamber of Commerce office, Gift Garden at MGH, MageeNews.com, Simpson County Medical Center, and from BYW members.

The homes on the tour are those of Brian and Mindy Speights, Matthew and Jessica Hickman, and Kevin and Tracy Creel.

The home of Brian and Mindy Speights, located at 158 Suncrest Cove (off Old Magee Road), is one of the sites on this year’s BYW Tour of Homes.

The French Renaissance style Speights home was built in 2007. The couple purchased it in 2014 and began the transformation to the lovely upscale modern home it has become. The home’s furnishings are exquisite. The interior designer was Jennifer Walker aided by Mindy herself.

Each room of the home is adorned with Christmas. The house features multiple trees: a Harry Potter tree, a turkey tree, a traditional tree, a fun colored tree, a Mickey Mouse tree, and a few surprise trees.

“Each tree tells a tale which visitors will want to hear,” said Sue Fulcher of the BYW group, adding, “For a wealth of Christmas decorating ideas, the Speights home is a must see.”

Fulcher said, “One of my favorite rooms in the house is the dining room. The use of gold and silver is beautiful. I think everyone will find their favorite spot in the Speights home.”

To reach the Speights home off Highway 49, turn onto Old Magee Road; Suncrest Road is the second road on the right, past Hummingbird Lane. The road is paved with crushed asphalt and runs near the power line. Mindy will have something by the drive to indicate the turn.

The Hickman home, located at 627 Hwy. 149 in Magee, was begun in 1947 and first occupied in 1948. Royce and Bobbie Foster built the lovely Colonial brick residence. Mrs. Foster’s uncle, Lacy D. White, was the contractor. (White also built the Magee Community House, Sanatorium Theater, Mt. Olive First Baptist Church, and the Magee Hospital in 1935.)

The pool and pool house were built around 1961. Around 1964, the Fosters sold the home to Bill Williams. Joy Harris, daughter of Royce and Bobbie Foster, will be present at the Hickman Home for the tour to answer historical questions. The Hickmans purchased the home in May 2016.

Matthew and Jessica have put their spin on the 1948 home with a continued use of traditional colors and furnishings. The blue chosen for the front door is a historical color of the time period. The hardwood floors in the home have been restored. Inherited and collected antiques are featured in every room.

Matthew stated, “Our Christmas decorations are traditional just as our home is…but we do use a pop of color to shake things up a bit. We welcome everyone to our home.”

The residence of Kevin and Tracy Maddox Creel is the third home on the BYW Christmas Tour of Homes. Located at 2088 Highway 541 North, the Creel home is only a short distance from Magee.

The home is the newest on the tour, completed in 2014. The country setting of the home is only 3 ½ to 4 miles out of Magee on Highway 541 north. The home sits on long-time Maddox family land that Tracy says is “very precious” to her. Her grandfather, Jerome Maddox, owned the majority of the surrounding acreage. Through the years, some of the land was sold. As a child, Tracy visited the area where her home now sits because the family home place was located across the road.

Tracy’s parents, Shirley and the late Donny Maddox, decided to embark on a new venture and purchased additional land to develop a subdivision which is now called Evergreen. Kevin and Tracy purchased their property from her parents and were the first to build in Evergreen.

In February, 2014, Tracy’s dad, Donny, passed away suddenly, which was devastating to the family. At this point, Tracy was ready to shut down the process of building a new house. Kevin kept everything going and built the home where they now reside.

Kevin himself is a contractor, which made the building of their home an exciting and personal project for the family, they say.

Time, effort, and lots of hard work were required to clear the woods, but Tracy said, “This is a wonderful place to raise our family with lots of trails in the woods and plenty of pines and cedar trees. The kids have fun just being kids.”

Kevin also built Tracy her own beauty salon beside the house. He will complete his office there soon to better serve his construction clients.

Tracy’s family is famous for Christmas decorations. Her brother Lee, his wife Kim, and her mother Shirley line Highway 541 with Christmas lights every year.

The Creel home is a mixture of traditional and rustic style. Kevin and Tracy are using fresh greenery as well as trees inside and outside the home.

Visitors can start their tour at any of the homes, but refreshments will be served at the Creel Home.

“Come and enjoy the beauty of nature decorated for Christmas!” said Fulcher.