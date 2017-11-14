Natan Fitch

Tue, 11/14/2017 - 2:26pm

Church Alive lead pastor Gene Amason presents a Yeti Cooler to Natan Fitch, the oldest veteran at the Magee Veteran’s Day Service held in front of the Community Center.  Fitch,left, is 92.

Breaking News

SO Chief of Staff resigns

Simpson County Sheriff’s Office Chief of Staff Scott Womack has resigned from the department.... READ MORE

MDOT issues storm warning
Many county bridges closed in new state inspection

Obituaries

Elmer "Ray" Langston

Elmer “Ray ”Langston was born on April 9, 1953, in Magee, MS to Sarah Langston and Elmer Keyes... READ MORE

Dan F. Easterling
Mildred Brown Smith
John Randall Jolly
Ike Carter, Jr.
Ruby Rankin

Social

Walk a Mile in My Shoes

Pastor Alvin Moore of Moss Point, Miss., and Director Lawrence D. Wallace are excited to present their upcoming series titled Walk a Mile in My Shoes.

Community Calendar 11-16-2017
Natan Fitch
Nontraditional students complete construction trades project
Tech Center features Health Science Program
Simpson County Technical Center Career Day

Copyright 2017 • The Magee Courer & Simpson County News
206 Main Ave. N. • Magee, MS 39111 • (601) 849-3434

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.