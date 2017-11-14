Natan Fitch
Tue, 11/14/2017 - 2:26pm
Church Alive lead pastor Gene Amason presents a Yeti Cooler to Natan Fitch, the oldest veteran at the Magee Veteran’s Day Service held in front of the Community Center. Fitch,left, is 92.
