Grubbs charged with possession

Tue, 09/17/2019 - 2:04pm

On Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, deputies with the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle driven by Freddie Grubbs. During the course of that traffic stop Grubbs was found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

Narcotics investigators were notified and an investigation was conducted. During the course of the investigation a search warrant was obtained for the residence of Freddie Grubbs. During the execution of the search warrant, deputies recovered additional methamphetamine, crack cocaine, MDMA, marijuana and a large number of pills.  Grubbs was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of crack cocaine, possession of MDMA and possession of a controlled II substance.

Grubbs is currently being held in the Simpson County Detention Center. This is an ongoing investigation.

 

 

 

